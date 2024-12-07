PPP floor leader offers to resign ahead of impeachment vote
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 18:35 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 18:38
People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho offered to resign Saturday ahead of an impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Choo previously served as Yoon’s first deputy prime minister and minister of economy and finance.
The president's conservative PPP said earlier Saturday it has decided to vote against Yoon's impeachment motion and a revised special counsel probe on first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The announcement of its party platform came just ahead of the parliamentary votes at the National Assembly starting around 5 p.m.
Parliament later rejected a revised bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, falling just shy of the threshold needed for passage.
Out of all 300 lawmakers present, the bill was rejected with 198 in favor and 102 against in a secret ballot held during the plenary session around 5 p.m. Saturday. Most PPP lawmakers walked out of the chamber after the vote, ahead of the impeachment motion.
