Parliament rejects bill on special counsel probe into first lady
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 17:50 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 18:20
The National Assembly on Saturday rejected a revised bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving first lady Kim Keon Hee, falling just two votes short of the threshold needed for passage, amid staunch opposition from President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative People Power Party (PPP).
Out of all 300 lawmakers present, the bill was rejected with 198 in favor and 102 against in a secret ballot held during the plenary session at 5 p.m. Saturday. This re-vote was necessitated after the liberal Democratic Party (DP) unilaterally passed the bill last month as the DP-led opposition bloc holds a majority of 192 seats in the 300-member parliament.
The special investigation bill aimed to probe allegations of the first lady's involvement in a Deutsche Motors stock manipulation scandal and interference in election nominations through self-proclaimed political broker Myung Tae-kyun. To ensure a comprehensive investigation, up to 30 prosecutors will be assigned to the case.
The bill's failure to pass follows a year-long political tug-of-war characterized by repeated proposal, rejection and reintroduction. President Yoon vetoed the bill three times, citing constitutional concerns and accusations of political targeting.
Most PPP lawmakers left the chamber after voting in the Kim Keon Hee special counsel bill to boycott the impeachment vote against Yoon that was scheduled to follow immediately on Saturday. If all PPP lawmakers vacate the chamber before the impeachment vote, the motion cannot proceed due to the lack of a quorum.
Among PPP lawmakers, only Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo remained in the plenary session without leaving. Ahn previously expressed his stance that he would support impeachment regardless of party affiliation if Yoon does not reveal how and when he will step down.
A revised bill returned to the National Assembly for a re-vote following the president’s veto, like the special counsel bill on the first lady, require a majority of lawmakers to be present and at least two-thirds, or 200 votes with all 300 lawmakers participating, to vote in favor for it to pass. However, the bill failed to meet this threshold.
