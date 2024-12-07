 President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote
President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 09:24
President Yoon Suk Yeol declares martial law during a public address at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a public address at 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to his office, to explain his stance on the controversial martial law declaration issued earlier this week.  
 
The address comes as the National Assembly prepares to vote on an impeachment motion against the president in the afternoon. 
 
On Friday, Yoon held discussions with the leadership of the conservative People Power Party, where he said he would "listen closely" to what the lawmakers have to say and "think long and hard" about them.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
