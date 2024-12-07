Yoon apologizes over declaring martial law ahead of impeachment vote
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 10:12 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 11:20
President Yoon Suk Yeol apologized for declaring emergency martial law in a televised public address at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul Saturday.
The address at 10 a.m. came after Yoon unexpectedly declared martial law at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a televised address and lifted it six hours later, responding to the National Assembly's motion to withdraw it. At the time, he claimed he was trying to "eradicate antistate forces."
"This martial law was brought about out of desperation as president, who is ultimately responsible for state affairs," Yoon said. "In the process, I caused anxiety and inconveniences to the people."
He continued, "I feel very sorry and I sincerely apologize to the people who must have been very surprised."
Recalling Tuesday night, Yoon said, "I declared martial law at 11 p.m. on Dec. 3, and about two hours later, at around 1 a.m. on Dec. 4, I ordered the military to withdraw as the National Assembly resolved to lift martial law. Afterwards, there was a late-night Cabinet meeting. Martial law was lifted after that."
Yoon also said he is not considering a second martial law declaration, addressing various reports on such a possibility.
"There is talk that martial law will be invoked again, but I tell you this clearly: There will never be anything like a second martial law," Yoon said.
He added that he "won't evade any legal or political responsibility" over his actions.
"The party and the government will jointly take responsibility for running the country in the future," Yoon said.
"I bow my head once again in apology for causing concern to the people," Yoon said. He stepped forward and bowed to the public.
This marked the president's first public remarks since he lifted his martial law declaration early Wednesday.
Immediately after Yoon's address, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said it's "inevitable that the president steps down early."
Han told reporters, "It's a situation where it is impossible for the president to perform his duties normally."
"We will discuss and consider the best way for Korea and its people in the future."
The apology comes as an impeachment vote against Yoon over his short-lived martial law declaration is scheduled to take place at the National Assembly on Saturday at 5 p.m.
On Friday afternoon, the PPP chief held a closed-door meeting with Yoon, but told reporters afterwards he had not changed his views that Yoon should be suspended from presidential duties.
The PPP on Thursday had decided as a party platform to object to an impeachment motion pushed by the liberal Democratic Party (DP) and opposition parties.
In turn, DP leader Lee Jae-myung strongly criticized Yoon's public address on Saturday, slamming his stance on the martial law declaration, urging the president to either resign immediately or face impeachment.
He said in a press conference afterwards that "there is no other path but immediate resignation or impeachment" for Yoon, adding that the president's public address only "amplified the public's sense of betrayal."
BY SARAH KIM
