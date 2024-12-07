Yoon survives impeachment vote after his party walks out
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 21:31 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 22:11
-
SEO JI-EUN
President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday as the motion against him was dismissed in the National Assembly following a walkout by most members of his People Power Party (PPP).
The vote came in the wake of Yoon's botched martial law declaration earlier this week, which has thrown Korea into political turmoil.
Woo Won-shik, speaker of the National Assembly, announced that there were only 195 ballots, five short of the 200 needed to open counting, concluding that the secret ballot vote did not stand, as presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass.
As voting began, most PPP lawmakers left the chamber in a coordinated effort to block any potential defections. PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho resigned following the dismissal of the president's impeachment motion. A key pro-Yoon figure who previously served as finance minister in the president's administration, Choo played a central role in leading the three successive vetoed votes on the special prosecutor bill targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Only PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo remained, having previously expressing that he would support impeachment regardless of party affiliation if Yoon does not reveal how and when he will step down. PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji returned to the chamber to vote, as did fellow PPP Rep. Kim Sang-wook some 30 minutes later, though he later said he voted against the motion.
The presidential office remained silent following the dismissal of the impeachment motion against Yoon.
After the vote, PPP chief spokesperson Shin Dong-wook said the party feels "the weight of responsibility" as the ruling party. He added, “We will issue an apology to the public and pursue fact-finding efforts and legal actions to address the situation.”
Shin defended the decision to avoid the impeachment vote, emphasizing the need to prevent a repeat of past political turmoil.
“Another impeachment causing national paralysis and the disruption of constitutional governance cannot be allowed,” he said. “The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye eight years ago left a legacy of deep division and chaos.
DP chief Lee Jae-myung told reporters after the vote failed that the PPP and Yoon “will be held responsible.”
He pledged that his party will impeach Yoon, calling him “Korea’s worst risk,” and further vowed to “return this country to normal by Christmas and the year-end holiday season” as a “gift” to the nation.
The impeachment motion cited Yoon’s violation of constitutional, martial and state public officials laws, as well as the criminal charge of treason for his actions surrounding Tuesday’s short-lived martial law declaration.
In a public address Saturday morning, Yoon described his surprise declaration of martial law Tuesday night as an act of “desperation as president” but admitted that it had caused "anxiety and inconvenience" for the public and vowed to take full political and legal responsibility for his actions.
The National Assembly’s rejection of the impeachment motion allowed Yoon to retain his authority, but the political landscape remains uncertain. The DP plans to hold an extraordinary session of the National Assembly on Wednesday, after the regular session of the parliament, to again push an impeachment motion.
While it is unclear how the PPP will navigate growing public dissatisfaction following the outcome of the vote, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon earlier hinted at proposals for Yoon’s retreat to a secondary role and constitutional amendments to shorten his term.
"President Yoon's early resignation is inevitable," Han told reporters following Yoon's public address earlier in the day. "We will deliberate on and discuss the best course of action for Korea and its people."
Han also met with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo following Yoon’s speech reportedly to exchange views on stabilizing state affairs and normalizing government operations in the wake of the political crisis.
Key PPP figures of heads of cities and provinces, including Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, joined calls for Yoon to step aside. In a joint statement released the day before the vote, they urged Yoon to form a "nonpartisan emergency Cabinet led by a responsible prime minister" and retreat to a secondary role to pave the way for political recovery. Suggestions also include replacing the current five-year single-term presidency with a four-year, two-term system.
"As prime minister, I take the sentiments of the people and the president’s remarks with great gravity," Prime Minister Han said following the dismissal of the president's impeachment motion. "I will do my utmost to ensure that the current situation is swiftly resolved so that the nation’s stability and the daily lives of our citizens remain undisturbed."
Ahead of addressing Yoon's impeachment motion, a revised special prosecutor bill targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee failed to pass during Saturday's plenary session.
The bill was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against out of 300 votes.
A revised bill returned to the National Assembly for a re-vote following the president’s veto, like the special counsel bill on the first lady, requires a majority of lawmakers to be present and at least two-thirds to vote in favor for it to pass. However, the bill fell just two votes short of the threshold needed for passage.
Updated, Dec. 7: Added responses to the vote by parties, prime minister's comments.
