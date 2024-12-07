 Yoon's PPP runs out the clock on impeachment motion with walkout
Yoon's PPP runs out the clock on impeachment motion with walkout

Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 20:43 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 21:01
The president's People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers walk out of the National Assembly chamber on Saturday afternoon as the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol is introduced, leaving only Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo behind. [KIM SEONG-RYONG]

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik on Saturday delayed the conclusion of the vote to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, urging members of the president's People Power Party (PPP) to return to the chamber and participate. 
 
His decision came as the session failed to meet the quorum required to validate the vote after all in attendance cast their ballots.
 
The impeachment motion faced a procedural hurdle as PPP lawmakers, save for Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, walked out of the chamber in protest following the earlier vote on a special counsel investigation into allegations against first lady Kim Keon Hee. In their absence, lawmakers from the opposition bloc, joined by Rep. Ahn, proceeded with the vote.
 
Later, PPP Reps. Kim Ye-ji and Kim Sang-wook returned to cast their votes, bringing the total to 195 by 7 p.m., including the DP-led opposition, which hold a majority of 192 seats in the 300-member parliament.
 
An impeachment motion against the president requires the approval of two-thirds of all National Assembly members, meaning at least 200 lawmakers must vote in favor for the motion to pass. If the minimum number of votes in favor is not met, the motion is automatically discarded, according to parliamentary rules.
 
Woo refused to declare the vote closed. Instead, he kept the session open, appealing to PPP lawmakers to return.
 
“The world was shocked seeing the recent declaration of martial law [in Korea],” Woo said, referencing the botched emergency imposition by Yoon earlier in the week.
 
“This is not a partisan issue; it is about the history and democracy of Korea," Woo said. "How will the public and the international community see lawmakers who refuse to vote? Are you not afraid of how history will judge [this moment?]"
 
Woo emphasized the duty of lawmakers, saying, “Participating in this vote is a responsibility you must fulfill as patriots, as members of the National Assembly and as representatives of the people. I urge you to return and vote.”
 
The impeachment motion was introduced to the Assembly at 12:48 a.m. on Thursday. Under parliamentary procedure, voting must take place within 72 hours, giving the motion validity until 12:48 a.m. on Sunday.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
