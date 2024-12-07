Yoon's resignation is 'inevitable': Chief of president's party responds to address
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 10:20 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 10:25
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
It is "inevitable that the president steps down," People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon told reporters in a briefing after President Yoon Suk Yeol's public address on Saturday morning.
"The president announced that he will delegate all state matters to the party, including his term," Han said.
"It is now inevitable that the president steps down, as it is impossible for him to carry out his duties as normal."
"We will deliberate on what is best for Korea and the people of Korea," Han added.
BY YOON SO-YEON
