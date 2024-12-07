Bong Joon-ho, stars of film industry call for Yoon's impeachment, arrest in petition
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 14:16 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 14:28
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
Over 2,500 people in the film industry, including “Parasite” (2019) director Bong Joon-ho and actors Gang Dong-won and Son Ye-jin, are calling for President Yoon Suk Yeol to be “impeached and arrested for treason,” according to the Association for Film Industry Crisis and Recovery on Saturday.
The petition was open for 30 hours from Thursday to Friday and gathered signatures from 2,518 individuals and 77 organizations.
Other notable names on the list were actors Kim Go-eun, Jun Ji-hyun, Park Eun-bin and Cha Seung-won.
“What happened Tuesday is something that is beyond common sense. Even when applying movie-making’s imagination, this would still be considered a delusion, but it nonetheless happened in our reality,” the Association for Film Industry Crisis and Recovery’s petition reads.
“For Koreans in the film industry, Yoon Suk Yeol is no longer the president of Korea but simply a criminal.”
It continued, “The primary step in reclaiming Korea’s reputation in the world and overcoming this chaotic situation is suspending Yoon from serving as president.
“If the quickest way to do that is impeachment, he must be impeached. If there is a quicker way to remove him from office, that should be sought. This is a non-negotiable step for President Yoon Suk Yeol and those behind the martial law declaration, including the defense minister, who revealed themselves as perpetrators of treason.”
The impeachment vote is set to take place at the National Assembly on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Yoon declared emergency martial law Tuesday night, but retracted it six hours later following a unanimous vote at the National Assembly as well as fierce public outcry. The state of authority, intended to be used during emergencies when the government cannot function, puts the military in temporary control and limits democratic freedoms.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
