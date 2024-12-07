 Subway trains skip National Assembly Station as protesters gather ahead of impeachment vote
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Subway trains skip National Assembly Station as protesters gather ahead of impeachment vote

Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 15:47 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 17:42
Protesters gather around the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, Saturday, urging the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

Protesters gather around the National Assembly building in Yeouido, western Seoul, Saturday, urging the passage of the impeachment motion against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [NEWS1]

Subway trains are skipping National Assembly Station in Seoul on Saturday as protesters gather to demand the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his back-tracked martial law declaration.
 

Related Article

Trains on Subway Line No. 9 are passing through the station as crowds flock to a rally in front of parliament in Yeouido, western Seoul, ahead of a vote on an impeachment motion. Trains also bypassed nearby Yeouido Station on both Line No. 9 and Line No. 5.
 
People head toward the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on foot, ahead of the impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

People head toward the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on foot, ahead of the impeachment vote against President Yoon Suk Yeol. [YONHAP]

Seoul Metro, the operator of Line No. 9, said that "as of 3:10 p.m., trains going in both directions will pass the crowded National Assembly Station without stopping."
 
Crowds of people were reported to have been heading to Yeouido to participate in the mass rally through stations on Line No. 9, including the National Assembly Station located near the parliament complex. 
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea National Assembly subway Yoon Suk Yeol martial law impeachment

More in Social Affairs

Stars and candles: Celebrities denounce Yoon over martial law order on social media

45,000 protesters pack Yeouido to call on parliament to impeach Yoon

Subway trains skip National Assembly Station as protesters gather ahead of impeachment vote

Netizens blast Yoon's apology address for brevity

Bong Joon-ho, stars of film industry call for Yoon's impeachment, arrest in petition

Related Stories

National Assembly passes resolution to lift martial law

Chaos ensues at National Assembly after martial law declaration

Opposition parties submit impeachment bill against Yoon

Behind the martial law declaration: What happened on that night, and who gave orders

45,000 protesters pack Yeouido to call on parliament to impeach Yoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)