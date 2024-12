Subway trains skip National Assembly Station as protesters gather ahead of impeachment vote

Subway trains are skipping National Assembly Station in Seoul on Saturday as protesters gather to demand the removal of President Yoon Suk Yeol over his back-tracked martial law declaration.Trains on Subway Line No. 9 are passing through the station as crowds flock to a rally in front of parliament in Yeouido, western Seoul, ahead of a vote on an impeachment motion. Trains also bypassed nearby Yeouido Station on both Line No. 9 and Line No. 5.Seoul Metro, the operator of Line No. 9, said that "as of 3:10 p.m., trains going in both directions will pass the crowded National Assembly Station without stopping."Crowds of people were reported to have been heading to Yeouido to participate in the mass rally through stations on Line No. 9, including the National Assembly Station located near the parliament complex.