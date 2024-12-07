Subway trains skip National Assembly Station as protesters gather ahead of impeachment vote
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 15:47 Updated: 07 Dec. 2024, 17:42
- SARAH KIM
Trains on Subway Line No. 9 are passing through the station as crowds flock to a rally in front of parliament in Yeouido, western Seoul, ahead of a vote on an impeachment motion. Trains also bypassed nearby Yeouido Station on both Line No. 9 and Line No. 5.
Crowds of people were reported to have been heading to Yeouido to participate in the mass rally through stations on Line No. 9, including the National Assembly Station located near the parliament complex.
