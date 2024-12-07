Today's fortune: Dec. 7, 2024
Published: 07 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 (Nov. 7 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: encountering
Lucky direction: south
1936: Spend quality time with your children or grandchildren.
1948: You may acquire something new.
1960: Consider a couple’s outing or joint activity.
1972: You may host or attend a gathering.
1984: Stay updated on family news.
1996: Go shopping or spend time with friends.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: south
1937: Value tradition and keep it close to your heart.
1949: Familiar tools and routines bring comfort.
1961: Though tired physically, your heart feels joyful.
1973: Everything around you seems to appeal to you.
1985: Any path you choose will lead to success.
1997: Expect a cheerful and delightful day.
Tiger
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: northwest
1938: Things are neither bad nor good.
1950: Outcomes may be similar regardless of the choices made.
1962: Life’s challenges are similar for many.
1974: Expect partial success in your endeavors.
1986: Today is about giving rather than receiving.
1998: Practice tolerance and empathy.
Rabbit
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: generous
Lucky direction: north
1939: Keeping up with change may feel overwhelming.
1951: Appreciate and value what’s inherently yours.
1963: Simplify your life by focusing on what truly matters.
1975: Anticipate expenses for something necessary.
1987: A slight feeling of incompleteness may linger.
1999: Protect what belongs to you.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1940: Balance purpose and practicality.
1952: Accomplishing goals bring a sense of fulfillment.
1964: Engage in activities that bring purpose to your day.
1976: Cheerful spending may improve your mood.
1988: Enjoy meaningful encounters.
2000: Spend quality time with people.
Snake
Wealth: average
Health: average
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: north
1941: Too many responsibilities may weigh heavily on you.
1953: Every action has a cause.
1965: Avoid putting all your resources into one plan.
1977: Maintain a neutral stance in disputes.
1989: Avoid envy.
2001: Express individuality over following fleeting trends.
Horse
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: south
1942: Follow your heart.
1954: Hard work ensures the universe aligns with you.
1966: Aging signifies growth and mastery, not decline.
1978: Family unity can tackle household responsibilities.
1990: Strengthen family bonds and celebrate shared love.
2002: Enjoy a club activity or group gathering.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: west
1943: Laughter and opportunities may come unexpectedly.
1955: You may enjoy a delicious meal.
1967: Expect a meaningful or productive meeting.
1979: Attend an outing with family or friends.
1991: Plan a couple’s date or family excursion.
2003: Avoid procrastinating and complete today’s tasks.
Monkey
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: west
1944: Avoid rigidity — it can lead to breakage.
1956: Softness and patience may overcome challenges.
1968: Drop the “only I can do this” mindset.
1980: Beware of unwarranted kindness.
1992: Differences in opinions may lead to misunderstandings.
2004: Plans may not go as expected.
Rooster
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: frustrating
Lucky direction: north
1945: Avoid overeating or venturing out unnecessarily.
1957: Refrain from heavy physical work or overexertion.
1969: Steer clear of crowded places.
1981: Hold back on voicing strong opinions.
1993: Standing out too much may bring criticism.
2005: Unexpected expenses may arise.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: north
1946: The joy of life itself may lift your spirits.
1958: Both options may please you, choose freely.
1970: Your life is filled with happiness today.
1982: A day of joy and fulfillment lies ahead.
1994: Capture precious moments for keepsakes.
2006: Savor small but meaningful joys.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Consider spiritual or self-reflective pursuits.
1947: Focus on simplifying your life.
1959: Release the old to welcome the new.
1971: Stay neutral amid differing opinions.
1983: Too many opinions can create confusion.
1995: The grass always seems greener somewhere else; avoid comparisons.
2007: Envy only causes unnecessary trouble.
