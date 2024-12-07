Today's fortune: Dec. 7, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: encounteringLucky direction: south1936: Spend quality time with your children or grandchildren.1948: You may acquire something new.1960: Consider a couple’s outing or joint activity.1972: You may host or attend a gathering.1984: Stay updated on family news.1996: Go shopping or spend time with friends.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: south1937: Value tradition and keep it close to your heart.1949: Familiar tools and routines bring comfort.1961: Though tired physically, your heart feels joyful.1973: Everything around you seems to appeal to you.1985: Any path you choose will lead to success.1997: Expect a cheerful and delightful day.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: northwest1938: Things are neither bad nor good.1950: Outcomes may be similar regardless of the choices made.1962: Life’s challenges are similar for many.1974: Expect partial success in your endeavors.1986: Today is about giving rather than receiving.1998: Practice tolerance and empathy.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: generousLucky direction: north1939: Keeping up with change may feel overwhelming.1951: Appreciate and value what’s inherently yours.1963: Simplify your life by focusing on what truly matters.1975: Anticipate expenses for something necessary.1987: A slight feeling of incompleteness may linger.1999: Protect what belongs to you.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1940: Balance purpose and practicality.1952: Accomplishing goals bring a sense of fulfillment.1964: Engage in activities that bring purpose to your day.1976: Cheerful spending may improve your mood.1988: Enjoy meaningful encounters.2000: Spend quality time with people.Wealth: averageHealth: averageLove: jealousLucky direction: north1941: Too many responsibilities may weigh heavily on you.1953: Every action has a cause.1965: Avoid putting all your resources into one plan.1977: Maintain a neutral stance in disputes.1989: Avoid envy.2001: Express individuality over following fleeting trends.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: south1942: Follow your heart.1954: Hard work ensures the universe aligns with you.1966: Aging signifies growth and mastery, not decline.1978: Family unity can tackle household responsibilities.1990: Strengthen family bonds and celebrate shared love.2002: Enjoy a club activity or group gathering.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: west1943: Laughter and opportunities may come unexpectedly.1955: You may enjoy a delicious meal.1967: Expect a meaningful or productive meeting.1979: Attend an outing with family or friends.1991: Plan a couple’s date or family excursion.2003: Avoid procrastinating and complete today’s tasks.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: west1944: Avoid rigidity — it can lead to breakage.1956: Softness and patience may overcome challenges.1968: Drop the “only I can do this” mindset.1980: Beware of unwarranted kindness.1992: Differences in opinions may lead to misunderstandings.2004: Plans may not go as expected.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: frustratingLucky direction: north1945: Avoid overeating or venturing out unnecessarily.1957: Refrain from heavy physical work or overexertion.1969: Steer clear of crowded places.1981: Hold back on voicing strong opinions.1993: Standing out too much may bring criticism.2005: Unexpected expenses may arise.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: north1946: The joy of life itself may lift your spirits.1958: Both options may please you, choose freely.1970: Your life is filled with happiness today.1982: A day of joy and fulfillment lies ahead.1994: Capture precious moments for keepsakes.2006: Savor small but meaningful joys.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: Consider spiritual or self-reflective pursuits.1947: Focus on simplifying your life.1959: Release the old to welcome the new.1971: Stay neutral amid differing opinions.1983: Too many opinions can create confusion.1995: The grass always seems greener somewhere else; avoid comparisons.2007: Envy only causes unnecessary trouble.