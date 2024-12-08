Cost of dining out expected to hit new high next year

A passerby stands outside of a, or Korean porridge, restaurant in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Sunday. The cost of dining out, which has constantly increased over the last few years, is expected to hit a new high next year in the aftermath of the rise of the U.S. dollar which was sparked by the abrupt announcement of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.