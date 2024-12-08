Seven-month Hana Bank quiz tournament crowns winner
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 14:58
Hana Bank wrapped up its 19th annual employee quiz tournament on foreign exchange, which aims to strengthen its workers' understanding of the subject, on Friday.
The final round of this year's Foreign Exchange Golden Bell National Competition took place at Hana Financial Group's offices in Myeong-dong, central Seoul, on Friday, the bank said Sunday. This year's winner was Ji Mi-young, a worker at Hana's Ochang Banking Center branch in Cheongju, North Chungcheong.
Ten finalists competed in the final round, having secured their spot in the first round among 100 employees, where they were quizzed on bank duties related to foreign exchange, including foreign exchange transactions law, the bank's forex services, international trade and the forex market.
The competition had spanned seven months, starting in May with three online preliminary contests held through Hana Bank's mobile app and regional preliminary rounds in the Gyeongsang, Jeolla and Chungcheong regions.
“Hana Bank will continue to provide support to employees so that they can expand their expertise in a variety of areas, not just foreign exchange; I hope the Foreign Exchange Golden Bell can continue to be a place for harmony and communication that employees enjoy together,” Hana Bank CEO Lee Seung-lyul said through the company's news release.
