Santa's village, Christmas cakes and more: Inspire Resort gets festive for the holidays
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 15:27
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
With Christmas just around the corner, Inspire Resort in Incheon’s Yeongjong Island has decked its halls for the holiday season.
The resort has spruced up its facilities, ranging from its media art displays to its fancy restaurants and bars, to help visitors feel the festive spirit under one roof.
The Aurora, Inspire's signature digital entertainment street that spans 150 meters (490 feet), began displaying "Santa's Village" on Dec. 3.
“Santa's Village is a snowy, fairy-tale village brought to life with dazzling Christmas-themed houses, glittering trees and a playful Santa preparing for the big day in a flurry of activity,” according to the resort.
“Visitors will enjoy the excitement of spotting each Santa scurrying around the massive street-like attraction, culminating in a breathtaking finale as a giant Santa sled delivers presents in a golden style across the 150-meter-long Aurora,” the resort said.
The Rotunda, another digital art space at the resort, features a grand Christmas tree with a kinetic digital chandelier displaying festive media art. Inspire Resort has said the spot has become a favorite photo spot for visitors.
Closer to Christmas, the resort will set up a corner for Santa Claus from Dec. 21 to 25 at the plaza on the first floor of the Spanish Stairs that connects Rotunda and Inspire Mall. Santa will appear three times daily at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. to take photographs with visitors.
The resort’s Aurora Bar will also be organizing mini concerts from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. between Dec. 21 and 25.
Holiday-themed rooms will also be available for those looking to spend a night at the Inspire during the Christmas season. A selection of tailored room packages are being offered, ranging from festive suites to culinary indulgences.
Inspire’s Christmas cakes have also returned with an expanded lineup, which range from a classic strawberry cake to extravagantly designed cakes like the Christ Matcha, which is topped with a whimsical chocolate tree. The cakes are available for reservation until Dec. 22 and can be picked up at the Horizon Lounge or the Forest Lounge between Dec. 20 and 25.
Starting Dec. 20, Inspire’s dining venues will be “fully in the holiday spirit,” offering festive menus and specials. At the Chef's Kitchen buffet, a live pasta station and roasted turkey will be added to its offerings, complemented by unlimited wine, champagne and beer. At the Horizon Lounge and Brasserie 1783, festive set menus will be available, while at the Garden Farm Cafe, guests can enjoy farm-to-table sharing menus designed for lively holiday gatherings. Throughout December, the Aurora Bar is offering two signature drinks — a "White Christmas & Santa Sangria" cocktail and the "Santa Hot Chocolate."
The festive mood won’t stop after Christmas. After the holiday, the resort will immediately go into celebrating the New Year.
This year's countdown event, titled "INSPIRE's Endless Midnight Countdown," will be screened at the Aurora starting at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 and feature media artwork for the new year. The event will also include DJ performances, a beatbox and a cappella show, an LED balloon drop and more. Those who wish to continue celebrating the new year after midnight can head to the MJ23 Sports Bar and Grill as an after-party has been organized to “ensure the excitement carries on into the early hours of the new year,” the resort said.
