VCHA's KG to leave group due to 'abuse and mistreatment' from label employees
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 15:46 Updated: 08 Dec. 2024, 15:53
-
- LEE JIAN
- [email protected]
KG, a member of all-American K-pop act VCHA, announced that she is exiting the band following "incidents of abuse and mistreatment" from certain employees at her agency JYP Entertainment, on Sunday.
"I am not in support of working and living conditions that led a member to attempt suicide, nor do I support an environment that encourages eating disorders and has caused members to self harm," she said through her Instagram story.
She filed a lawsuit against JYP USA at the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday.
"I made this decision back in May and am still waiting for release from my contract," she added.
KG also said that she does not blame specific people, believing that "this is an issue that lies deep, embedded in the K-pop industry."
JYP released a statement on the same day saying it has yet to receive anything from KG and is in the process of confirming her statements.
"We have been in talks about this situation with [KG's] proxy and there were some areas of disagreement," it said. "We will accordingly follow the next procedures."
VCHA is the result of a joint project between JYP Entertainment and U.S. music giant Republic Records and consists of the six finalists of “A2K,” or America2Korea, a girl group audition program run by the two agencies from July to September.
The group dropped its second predebut single “Ready for the World” last week, three months after its first predebut single “SeVit,” with the lead track “Y.O. Universe,” was released on Sept. 22.
"Ready for the World” was created by Park Jin-young, a singer and producer for JYP Entertainment.
The remaining group members are Lexi, Camila, Savanna, Kendall and Kaylee, who are all from the United States. The name VCHA is derived from a Korean word that translates to “shine a light,” and was created by Park himself.
BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)