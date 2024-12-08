More in Movies

Over 3,000 in film industry call for President Yoon's impeachment

Stars and candles: Celebrities denounce Yoon over martial law order on social media

Hope and hardship far from home: 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' shows a tapestry of humanity

'First Lady' documentary to debut amid political turmoil

'One Win,' 'Firefighters' and other films to see in Korean cinemas