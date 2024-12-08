More in Diplomacy

Trump's new world order unlikely to punish Korea, insiders say

Blinken welcomes reversal of martial law, insists 'democratic processes will prevail'

Hope and skepticism surround Trump's approach to North Korea ahead of inauguration

U.S. defense secretary has 'no plans' to visit South Korea as martial law fallout continues

Alliance 'transcends any particular president' in wake of martial law: U.S. State Department