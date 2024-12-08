Despite PPP walkout, DP determined to continue impeachment push
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 18:59 Updated: 08 Dec. 2024, 19:34
- SEO JI-EUN
[NEWS ANALYSIS]
President Yoon Suk Yeol narrowly avoided impeachment on Saturday as the motion against him was dismissed in the National Assembly following a walkout by most members of his People Power Party (PPP).
The vote came in the wake of Yoon's botched martial law declaration earlier this week, which has thrown Korea into political turmoil.
Woo Won-shik, speaker of the National Assembly, announced that only 195 ballots were received, five short of the 200 needed to open counting, concluding that the secret ballot vote did not stand. Presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass.
Shortly before voting began, most PPP lawmakers left the chamber in a coordinated effort to block any potential defections. PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho resigned following the dismissal of the president's impeachment motion. A key pro-Yoon figure who previously served as finance minister in the president's administration, Choo played a central role in leading the three successive vetoed votes on the special prosecutor bill targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Only PPP Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo remained, having previously expressed that he would support impeachment regardless of party affiliation if Yoon does not reveal how and when he will step down. PPP Rep. Kim Yea-ji returned to the chamber to vote, as did fellow PPP Rep. Kim Sang-wook some 30 minutes later, though he later said he voted against the motion.
The presidential office remained silent on the outcome.
Staging a walkout
In a public address Saturday morning ahead of the parliamentary vote, Yoon described his surprise declaration of martial law Tuesday night as an act of “desperation as president” but admitted that it had caused "anxiety and inconvenience" for the public and vowed to take full political and legal responsibility for his actions.
Ahead of addressing Yoon's impeachment motion at 5:45 p.m., a revised special prosecutor bill targeting first lady Kim Keon Hee failed to pass during Saturday's plenary session.
The bill was rejected with 198 votes in favor and 102 against out of 300 votes.
A revised bill returned to the National Assembly for a revote following the president’s veto, like the special counsel bill on the first lady, requires a majority of lawmakers to be present and at least two-thirds to vote in favor for it to pass. However, the bill fell just two votes short of the threshold needed for passage.
After the impeachment vote, PPP chief spokesperson Shin Dong-wook said the party feels "the weight of responsibility" as the ruling party. He added, “We will issue an apology to the public and pursue fact-finding efforts and legal actions to address the situation.”
Shin defended the decision to avoid the impeachment vote, emphasizing the need to prevent a repeat of past political turmoil.
“Another impeachment causing national paralysis and the disruption of constitutional governance cannot be allowed,” he said. “The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye eight years ago left a legacy of deep division and chaos.
DP chief Lee Jae-myung told reporters after the vote failed that the PPP and Yoon “will be held responsible.”
He pledged that his party would impeach Yoon, calling him “Korea’s worst risk,” and further vowed to “return this country to normal by Christmas and the year-end holiday season.” He called it a “gift” to the nation.
The impeachment motion cited Yoon’s violation of constitutional law and laws on martial law and public officials. It also mentioned the criminal charge of treason for the president's actions surrounding Tuesday’s short-lived martial law declaration.
Curbing Yoon's authority
Despite blocking Yoon's immediate impeachment, the PPP quickly shifted focus to what it called an “orderly early resignation” plan, effectively sidelining the president from key state affairs without formally removing him from office.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon declared that Yoon would be “effectively barred" from performing his duties until he steps down. On Sunday, Han doubled down that Yoon would not be involved in foreign policy or other key state matters. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo promised that "all Cabinet ministers would work with the PPP to ensure stable governance.”
Yoon, in his public address made hours ahead of parliamentary voting, said he would “leave measures, including my remaining term in office, entirely up to my party.”
Constitutional uncertainties remain
Analysts note that the Constitution allows for a prime minister or designated official to assume presidential duties only if the president is unable to carry out duties due to “vacancy” or “accident,” of which the current situation does not clearly meet these criteria.
Special prosecutors confirmed Sunday that Yoon is, in procedural terms, a suspect in the martial law probe. Should he be arrested or detained a number of outcomes could occur: a court could rule he is unfit to serve; a reintroduced impeachment motion could pass the National Assembly and be upheld by the court; or Yoon might choose to step down voluntarily. Any of these scenarios would constitute a presidential vacancy, requiring a by-election to be held within 60 days in accordance with the Constitution.
The PPP's move drew fierce criticism. National Assembly Speaker Woo slammed it as “extremely arrogant" and "blatantly ignores popular sovereignty." The DP also criticized the move, referring to Yoon as a “ringleader of treason,” and questioned the legal grounds for the “effective” suspension of his powers.
Within the PPP, disagreements persist over the timing and method of Yoon’s departure. Pro-Yoon factions favor a constitutional amendment to shorten the presidential term, while pro-Han factions consider a quicker resignation more aligned with public sentiment.
Undeterred by the failed vote, the DP announced plans to bring forward a new impeachment motion every week.
The party aims to harness growing public anger through weekend rallies, additional special prosecutor investigations and parliamentary inquiries.
“We will immediately resume efforts to impeach Yoon, the leader of treason,” DP floor leader Park Chan-dae said, adding that they would push ahead "every Saturday."
With the regular parliamentary session ending Tuesday, the DP plans to call an extraordinary session on Wednesday, reintroduce another impeachment motion on Thursday and prompt another vote within days. DP leader Lee said the DP will repeat the process indefinitely, even if it means breaking it down and resubmitting the impeachment motion in parts. The strategy exploits the constitutional requirement that an impeachment vote occur within 24 to 72 hours after being reported to the plenary session, aligning with weekend protests and public scrutiny.
Still, there are worries that if the PPP continues to boycott votes, the outcome may remain the same.
The DP hopes that by applying relentless pressure — through impeachment attempts, special prosecutors and public demonstrations — a breakthrough could come by Christmas.
