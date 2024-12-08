Prime minister, PPP leader float Yoon 'early' exit plan to stabilize state affairs
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 19:41 Updated: 08 Dec. 2024, 19:49
- CHO JUNG-WOO
Political tensions escalated further after the dismissal of President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment vote, as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon delivered a joint public address on Sunday, pledging to stabilize state affairs following the turmoil caused by the president's short-lived martial law declaration last week.
The address drew sharp criticism from the liberal Democratic Party (DP), which regarded the "joint exercise of presidential power" by the prime minister and PPP leader as "unconstitutional."
On Saturday, the National Assembly scrapped an impeachment motion against Yoon after most PPP lawmakers walked out, thus failing to reach the minimum number of lawmakers present to count votes and effectively ensuring the president’s survival.
The attempted impeachment followed Yoon’s botched martial law declaration late Tuesday evening, which has since plunged the country into political and social chaos.
In the joint address, PPP Chairman Han said that the party would work to restore stability and minimize public confusion through the “early” and “orderly” resignation of the president.
“The public believes that Yoon should step down, recognizing his inability to manage state affairs effectively for the remainder of his term,” the PPP chief said, adding that the president “would not intervene in state management, including diplomatic affairs.”
Prime Minister Han expressed deep regret over the martial law crisis, vowing full support to aid the nation’s recovery and acknowledging his “heavy responsibility” in the matter.
In the afternoon, a closed-door meeting was held among Cabinet officials to discuss current state affairs in diplomacy, economics and society, replacing the temporary Cabinet meeting that had been announced earlier in the day.
DP leader Lee Jae-myung later accused the prime minister and PPP leader of “destroying constitutional order,” arguing that presidential authority is not a personal asset of Yoon’s.
“The public elected Yoon as president, not the PPP,” Lee said during an emergency press briefing.
“How could they make such an absurd announcement about sidelining the president and allowing the prime minister and PPP leader to exercise presidential authority?”
Lee further regarded the conservative party as an “accomplice” to what he called “clear treason” and reiterated the DP’s position that Yoon, as the alleged mastermind behind the martial law attempt, must step down or face impeachment. The DP plans to push for another impeachment vote on Saturday.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also condemned the joint address, describing it as “neither constitutional nor in service of the people.”
“Presidential authority and its delegation stem from the people, and any suspension of authority must adhere to constitutional principles and popular sovereignty,” Woo said during a press briefing.
“Impeachment is the only legal procedure to suspend a president from performing their duties.”
Woo regarded the joint statement as “arrogant,” accusing it of disregarding the Constitution and popular sovereignty.
On the same day, Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min, a close aide of Yoon's accused of involvement in the martial law declaration, resigned. His resignation was accepted by the president, according to the ministry.
“I deeply apologize to the public and take full responsibility for my failure to serve the people and assist the president effectively,” Lee said in a statement.
The resignation came as Lee faced an impending impeachment vote, with the DP scheduled to report the motion to parliament on Tuesday. While the Interior Ministry could not confirm when the resignation was formally accepted, the announcement was made on Sunday afternoon.
Lee’s resignation followed PPP leader Han’s declaration that the president should be excluded from all official duties.
However, Han said that the acceptance of the resignation cannot be seen as an "active exercise" of presidential duty. He also made it clear that he would not participate in the impeachment of the president, saying, "an early resignation is the best option" for the people and the country.
"The public agrees that this issue is serious enough to require the president's early resignation and suspension of duties," he said during a press briefing held at the party's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul.
Meanwhile, the DP vowed to repeat the impeachment motion process weekly. On Monday, the DP plans to propose special investigation bills to probe both the martial law declaration and allegations against first lady Kim Keon Hee.
The parliament on Saturday rejected a revised bill calling for a special counsel investigation into allegations involving the first lady, falling just two votes short of the threshold needed for passage.
