Prime minister promises support as nation deals with martial law aftermath
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 11:46 Updated: 08 Dec. 2024, 12:44
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday morning promised his full support to swiftly help the nation recover in the aftermath of martial law, noting there should not be any vacuum in state governance.
Prime Minister Han and conservative People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon held a joint public address on Sunday morning at around 11 a.m. in western Seoul, a day after President Yoon Suk Yeol said he would leave all matters regarding the "future stabilization of the political situation" up to the party.
The prime minister said he "bears heavy responsibility" and delivered his apology for the current situation. Han said all Cabinet members and government officials will prioritize the people’s stance and operate the national system stably and smoothly through bipartisan cooperation.
Han asked for the liberal Democratic Party’s support in passing a budget bill to maintain national governance in the current emergency situation. He said the support would enable each ministry to prepare and help restore public livelihood at the right time.
“The government will humbly seek a parliamentary cooperation based on understanding, compromise, negotiation and arbitration,” Prime Minister Han said.
Noting international concerns toward Korea, Han said the government will strengthen the emergency economy response system to thoroughly monitor risks in financial and monetary exchange markets and handle the risks swiftly.
Prime Minister Han also stressed that sustaining the Korea-U.S. security alliance is an “extremely significant agenda.” He promised the Cabinet’s utmost effort in maintaining trust between the United States, Japan and Korea’s allies.
PPP leader Han Dong-hoon said the prime minister will manage state affairs through close communication with the party until Yoon’s exit from his presidential post. Han said, “Yoon would not intervene in state management, which includes diplomatic affairs.”
The PPP leader said his party and Prime Minister Han will have a weekly regular meetings to ensure no power vacuum would occur in state management.
Han noted his party will guarantee a “stern, unbiased and transparent investigation” into the imposition of martial law. “There will be no incidence where the government or the party would defend President Yoon.”
The PPP leader also stated that “the unconstitutional emergency martial law declaration and the martial law forces’ entry into the parliamentary compound harmed Korean democracy.” Referring to lawmakers’ unanimous vote against martial law, Han said, “Unconstitutional martial law was deterred by constitutional means.”
On Saturday evening, after a parliamentary motion to impeach Yoon was abolished, PPP leader Han said his party will “push for President Yoon’s peaceful resignation to minimize havoc." Han Dong-hoon added that he would also push for Yoon to be suspended from duty until his resignation, and the prime minister would manage state affairs with the party's coordination.
Prime Minister Han will convene a Cabinet meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday.
