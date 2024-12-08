Prosecution arrests ex-defense minister in treason probe
Prosecutors on Sunday arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as part of an investigation into alleged treason connected to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law declaration last Tuesday. Police raided Kim’s residence and office the same day.
Kim was put under emergency arrest and his phone was confiscated, according to the special investigations headquarters.
The arrest came after Kim voluntarily appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. He has been transferred to the Seoul Eastern Detention Center.
At the time martial law was imposed late Tuesday evening, Kim was serving as the defense minister. His resignation was formally processed on Thursday.
The former minister admitted to exercising the authority of a martial law commander despite not having direct command over martial law troops, acknowledging that his actions may have violated relevant laws.
Kim, who is under a travel ban, is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence after it was discovered that he rejoined Telegram under a new account, having deleted his previous one.
Prosecutors plan to request an arrest warrant within 48 hours of Kim's emergency arrest.
