 Prosecution arrests ex-defense minister in treason probe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Prosecution arrests ex-defense minister in treason probe

Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 10:39 Updated: 08 Dec. 2024, 10:59
Ex-defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attends a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Ex-defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun attends a Cabinet meeting held at the government complex in central Seoul on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
Prosecutors on Sunday arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as part of an investigation into alleged treason connected to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s botched martial law declaration last Tuesday. Police raided Kim’s residence and office the same day.
 

Related Article

 
Kim was put under emergency arrest and his phone was confiscated, according to the special investigations headquarters.
 
The arrest came after Kim voluntarily appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. He has been transferred to the Seoul Eastern Detention Center.
 
At the time martial law was imposed late Tuesday evening, Kim was serving as the defense minister. His resignation was formally processed on Thursday.
 
The former minister admitted to exercising the authority of a martial law commander despite not having direct command over martial law troops, acknowledging that his actions may have violated relevant laws. 
 
Kim, who is under a travel ban, is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence after it was discovered that he rejoined Telegram under a new account, having deleted his previous one.
 
Prosecutors plan to request an arrest warrant within 48 hours of Kim's emergency arrest.

BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
tags martial law korea defense

More in Politics

Prosecution arrests ex-defense minister in treason probe

Yoon survives impeachment vote after his party walks out

Yoon's PPP runs out the clock on impeachment motion with walkout

'Leaving the chamber is cowardly': Dismay dominates at protests during impeachment vote

PPP floor leader offers to resign ahead of impeachment vote

Related Stories

Defense Ministry orders heightened vigilance on martial law declaration

Defense minister reportedly advised Yoon to declare martial law

Yoon accepts Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun's resignation, names successor

'Travel advisory: Korea': Martial law scare threatens tourism with national warnings

Ex-defense minister acknowledges he may have violated the Martial Law Act
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)