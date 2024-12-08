'We will gather again': Protesters at Assembly unfazed by impeachment vote result
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 17:37
Feverish shouts from people of all ages and the clattering of drums echoed amid spirited chants as some 100,000 protesters gathered in front of the National Assembly complex on Saturday to witness the parliamentary motion regarding the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Civics groups, trade unions and citizens from all walks of life assembled in front of the parliament complex in Yeouido, western Seoul. Since Yoon declared martial law on Tuesday night, a move that many politicians and people viewed as a surprise, protests have sprung up across the nation.
Saturday was no exception, with 45,000 showing up, according to a police estimate. People armed with banners and placards filled the street in front of the National Assembly complex, reaching all the way back to Yeouido Park — a distance of around 1 kilometer (0.62 miles). The number of protesters doubled within the next several hours.
The number of young protesters among the crowd was noticeable. An 18-year-old high school student surnamed Goo showed up out of her sense of civic duty despite her parents wishes.
“My mother told me not to come here today, saying that the adults will sort it out,” said Goo. “But I didn’t see the adults sorting it out, so I decided to take it upon myself.
“It was nice to see a lot of like-minded people show up,” she said. “I expected doom and gloom, but the protests were lively and energized.”
Because of the crowds, subway trains skipped the National Assembly Station, according to Seoul Metro, operator of Line No. 9.
The bustling rally in front of parliament was well-organized, with organizers leading chants and creating a lot of volume. But the noise didn’t seem to bother the people at the scene.
“I used to not be interested in politics very much,” said a 25-year-old surnamed Park. “But I knew something was off when martial law was declared.”
“My friends agree with me,” she said. “My parents, not so much, but so many here are shouting the same things I'm thinking.”
The trade unions were the most visible at the rally, with various labor unions of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and Federation of Korean Trade Unions both showing up en masse. The event coincides with labor strikes occurring across the nation.
“Many say the civic groups are here for their own agenda, but they are just like us, ordinary people,” said a 20-year-old student surnamed Yoon. “[The bill] better pass. I couldn’t be more ashamed about my family name right now.”
LGBTQ and women's rights groups were also seen in the crowd, especially among students from womens' universities.
Among the chants, many in the crowd were watching the Assembly chamber on a outdoor screen showing a broadcast from JTBC News, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily. Once it became evident that the conservative People Power Party (PPP) lawmakers were leaving the chamber to boycott the vote, boos filled the air. Artificial candles held by members of the crowd created a furious flurry of lights.
The impeachment motion against Yoon looked set to fail as the PPP boycotted the vote, allowing the president to retain authority following his botched martial law declaration on Tuesday night.
Most PPP lawmakers left the chamber after voting on the bill regarding first lady Kim Keon Hee, held at 5 p.m.
“I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said a 30-year-old office worker surnamed Yoon who was part of the crowd gathered in front of the National Assembly complex. “How could they just get up and leave?”
“Vote no if you have to, but leaving the chamber is cowardly,” said Roh, a friend of Yoon's that was standing beside her. “This is not a normally run country.”
Murmurs and expletive-laden criticisms were uttered among the crowd as many began to slowly disperse.
The Assembly had to pass the impeachment bill within 72 hours of its submission for it to take effect. Liberal Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers vowed to stay in the chamber until midnight, prompting some within the crowd to stay in front of the National Assembly complex despite the weather growing colder and colder.
“I plan to stay for a while longer to show that the people are angry,” said Choi, a 29-year-old officer worker. He hurried off after being called by an organizer nearby to help with some heavy lifting.
Not all were dismayed by the impeachment motion failing to pass.
“I knew that this would happen, and I am so happy that it did,” said 56-year-old former civil servant Myung, who said he has been advancing a campaign against “commies” since 2015. “Our great president has said that these antistate forces will be swiftly dealt with.”
Referring to the president, Myung said: “Why would he say these things if he has no evidence?”
Despite the decision in parliament, organizers and people were still chanting, “Down with Yoon,” “Impeachment now,” and, “Democracy will be protected,” as they headed to nearby metro stations or entered taxis to head home.
Lively discussions between people on what to do next were also heard in restaurants after people dug into dinner. Amid the steam rising from hot pots and soups, phrases like “We will gather again,” and, “Time to vote more aggressively,” were heard.
Some supporters of the impeachment motion headed to the PPP headquarters in Yeouido at around 6 p.m., around 5 minutes walking distance from the protest scene. There was a standoff between protesters and riot police that were dispatched to the scene beforehand.
Separately, large groups of protesters from conservative groups rejoiced at rallies in downtown Seoul, voicing their support for President Yoon and expressing joy at the special counsel probe against the first lady being rejected.
"Madam Kim Keon Hee, you owe me a meal," shouted Pastor Jeon Kwang-hoon of the far right Liberty Unification Party to supporters in Gwanghwamun.
Kim, a shop owner in his 60s, traveled hours to Yeouido in support of the impeachment motion. "I came from Daegu, and I will come up here again," he said.
“In a way, I think we all knew this would happen. We just have to put the work in like we always do.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
