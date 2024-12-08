Yoon to be investigated for alleged treason, power abuse in martial law probe
Prosecutors said Sunday they have opened a case against President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges of treason and abuse of power regarding his short-lived attempt to declare martial law last week.
"We are conducting the investigation in accordance with procedure, following multiple complaints filed against Yoon," said Park Se-hyun, chief prosecutor of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office and head of the special investigations headquarters, during a press briefing.
The special investigations headquarters was established on Friday to investigate individuals implicated in the martial law controversy.
The prosecution said it had booked Yoon as a suspect over charges of power abuse and treason.
Under the Constitution, treason charges are exempt from presidential immunity against prosecution and limitations on criminal investigations.
The presidential office has remained silent since Yoon’s public address on Sunday, during which he said he, “will not evade any legal or political responsibility” for the martial law crisis.
According to media reports, the Presidential Security Service is preparing for potential investigations into its role as well as that of the presidential office's, given the rapid progression of the probe.
On the same day, prosecutors arrested former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun as part of an investigation into alleged treason, connected to Yoon’s botched martial law declaration.
Kim was put under emergency arrest and his phone was confiscated, according to the special investigations headquarters.
However, Kim reportedly replaced the phone he used during his term as minister after the martial law controversy.
The arrest came after Kim voluntarily appeared for questioning at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. He has been transferred to the Seoul Eastern Detention Center following a six-hour-long investigation.
The prosecution believes Kim, who was one year senior to Yoon at Chungam High School, spearheaded the surprise martial law declaration on Tuesday.
At the time martial law was imposed late Tuesday evening, Kim was serving as the defense minister. His resignation was formally processed on Thursday.
The former minister admitted to exercising the authority of a martial law commander despite not having direct command over martial law troops, acknowledging that his actions may have violated relevant laws.
Kim, who is under a travel ban, is also accused of attempting to destroy evidence after it was discovered that he rejoined Telegram under a new account, having deleted his previous one. Regarding Kim’s personal phone, prosecutors confirmed the current device has been seized, adding that if it is confirmed the phone was replaced, they will investigate the purpose or motivation behind the change as part of their probe.
Prosecutors planned to request an arrest warrant within 48 hours of Kim's emergency arrest.
Additionally, police on Sunday raided Kim’s residence and office, securing phone records following the issuance of a search and seizure warrant. Kim faces charges of insurrection under the Criminal Act and treason under the Military Criminal Act.
The raid came as the police’s National Office of Investigation, in charge of investigating the figures involved in the martial law debacle, has expanded its team, assigning around 150 personnel to handle the case.
Both prosecutors and police are conducting separate investigations, with police saying that treason charges should fall under their jurisdiction.
However, the special investigations headquarters emphasized that ensuring a swift and thorough investigation is more important than determining which agency leads the initial investigation.
“The police are primarily investigating individuals connected to police operations, but cases involving treason should be transferred to the prosecution,” Park said during a press briefing at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office on Sunday.
The Corruption for Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) requested that the police and prosecution transfer the case to avoid overlapping investigations, as well as to ensure prompt and fair probes.
