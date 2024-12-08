Today's fortune: Dec. 8, 2024

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores(the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.Wealth: excellentHealth: strongLove: unitedLucky direction: north1936: Small streams come together to form great rivers.1948: Tiny efforts accumulate into significant achievements.1960: Everything will find its proper place.1972: Unite your family for shared success.1984: Family ties and love blossom beautifully.1996: Build connections; unity brings strength.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: romanticLucky direction: north1937: Live a life full of heartfelt relationships.1949: Relationships may feel mutually fulfilling.1961: Value people over material possessions.1973: Listening to your partner brings harmony.1985: Express love openly to your spouse.1997: Love and happiness fill the air.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1938: Today is a joyful and fulfilling day.1950: Go with the flow.1962: Blood is thicker than water.1974: Prioritize family over other obligations.1986: Enjoy a family outing or shopping trip.1998: Seek solutions close to home.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: conflictedLucky direction: west1939: Avoid crowded areas.1951: Refrain from physically demanding tasks.1963: Live within your means and avoid overexertion.1975: Focus on capability, not just formality.1987: Relax and enjoy a peaceful day.1999: Spend quality alone time to recharge.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: happyLucky direction: west1940: Laughter and joy fill your home.1952: Happiness may brighten your day.1964: Capture meaningful moments through photos.1976: Live in the moment.1988: Expect a day filled with joy.2000: Luck and happiness may follow you.Wealth: spendingHealth: cautiousLove: unclearLucky direction: north1941: You may feel torn between concerns and curiosity.1953: Choose your words wisely.1965: Effort may not yield expectations.1977: Respect and value your partner’s input.1989: Drop the “only I can do this” mindset.2001: Keep a low profile and avoid unnecessary risks.Wealth: averageHealth: cautiousLove: socialLucky direction: north1942: Don’t dwell on small things.1954: Hold back on saying things you may regret.1966: Postpone buying expensive items.1978: Avoid displaying discontent, even if dissatisfied.1990: Handle your belongings with care.2002: Meetings may feel dull or unproductive.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: east1943: Expect a fun and refreshing day.1955: Helping others fosters community bonds.1967: Action outweighs inaction.1979: Seize opportunities as they arise.1991: Even tiredness won’t stop your joy.2003: Let your creativity shine.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: south1944: Minor aches are part of growing older.1956: Thoughtful spending enriches life.1968: Value people over possessions.1980: Consider situations from the other perspective.1992: Affirm others with encouraging words.2004: Speak kindly and thoughtfully.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: generousLucky direction: south1945: Grandchildren symbolize hope and the future.1957: Great achievements start with small beginnings.1969: Nurture what shows potential for growth.1981: Expect partial success in your efforts.1993: It's not the end until it’s truly over.2005: Seek advice from experienced mentors.Wealth: fairHealth: goodLove: joyfulLucky direction: north1946: A day with more gains than losses.1958: Financial opportunities may arise.1970: Small things may bring unexpected happiness.1982: Timing is crucial.1994: Put your plans into action.2006: Expect small financial windfalls.Wealth: fairHealth: fairLove: jealousLucky direction: east1935: Consider embracing spiritual or religious activities.1947: Simplify and declutter your life.1959: Release old ideas to welcome new opportunities.1971: Stay balanced and neutral.1983: Avoid being swayed by others’ opinions.1995: Don’t let comparisons steal your joy.2007: Overcoming envy leads to peace.