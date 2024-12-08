Today's fortune: Dec. 8, 2024
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 (Nov. 8 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: north
1936: Small streams come together to form great rivers.
1948: Tiny efforts accumulate into significant achievements.
1960: Everything will find its proper place.
1972: Unite your family for shared success.
1984: Family ties and love blossom beautifully.
1996: Build connections; unity brings strength.
Ox
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
1937: Live a life full of heartfelt relationships.
1949: Relationships may feel mutually fulfilling.
1961: Value people over material possessions.
1973: Listening to your partner brings harmony.
1985: Express love openly to your spouse.
1997: Love and happiness fill the air.
Tiger
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1938: Today is a joyful and fulfilling day.
1950: Go with the flow.
1962: Blood is thicker than water.
1974: Prioritize family over other obligations.
1986: Enjoy a family outing or shopping trip.
1998: Seek solutions close to home.
Rabbit
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
1939: Avoid crowded areas.
1951: Refrain from physically demanding tasks.
1963: Live within your means and avoid overexertion.
1975: Focus on capability, not just formality.
1987: Relax and enjoy a peaceful day.
1999: Spend quality alone time to recharge.
Dragon
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
1940: Laughter and joy fill your home.
1952: Happiness may brighten your day.
1964: Capture meaningful moments through photos.
1976: Live in the moment.
1988: Expect a day filled with joy.
2000: Luck and happiness may follow you.
Snake
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: unclear
Lucky direction: north
1941: You may feel torn between concerns and curiosity.
1953: Choose your words wisely.
1965: Effort may not yield expectations.
1977: Respect and value your partner’s input.
1989: Drop the “only I can do this” mindset.
2001: Keep a low profile and avoid unnecessary risks.
Horse
Wealth: average
Health: cautious
Love: social
Lucky direction: north
1942: Don’t dwell on small things.
1954: Hold back on saying things you may regret.
1966: Postpone buying expensive items.
1978: Avoid displaying discontent, even if dissatisfied.
1990: Handle your belongings with care.
2002: Meetings may feel dull or unproductive.
Sheep
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
1943: Expect a fun and refreshing day.
1955: Helping others fosters community bonds.
1967: Action outweighs inaction.
1979: Seize opportunities as they arise.
1991: Even tiredness won’t stop your joy.
2003: Let your creativity shine.
Monkey
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1944: Minor aches are part of growing older.
1956: Thoughtful spending enriches life.
1968: Value people over possessions.
1980: Consider situations from the other perspective.
1992: Affirm others with encouraging words.
2004: Speak kindly and thoughtfully.
Rooster
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
1945: Grandchildren symbolize hope and the future.
1957: Great achievements start with small beginnings.
1969: Nurture what shows potential for growth.
1981: Expect partial success in your efforts.
1993: It's not the end until it’s truly over.
2005: Seek advice from experienced mentors.
Dog
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
1946: A day with more gains than losses.
1958: Financial opportunities may arise.
1970: Small things may bring unexpected happiness.
1982: Timing is crucial.
1994: Put your plans into action.
2006: Expect small financial windfalls.
Pig
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
1935: Consider embracing spiritual or religious activities.
1947: Simplify and declutter your life.
1959: Release old ideas to welcome new opportunities.
1971: Stay balanced and neutral.
1983: Avoid being swayed by others’ opinions.
1995: Don’t let comparisons steal your joy.
2007: Overcoming envy leads to peace.

