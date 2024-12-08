 Today's fortune: Dec. 8, 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Today's fortune: Dec. 8, 2024

Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 07:00
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


 
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.   
 
 
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024 (Nov. 8 on the lunar calendar)
 
 
Rat


 
Wealth: excellent
Health: strong
Love: united
Lucky direction: north  
 
1936: Small streams come together to form great rivers.
1948: Tiny efforts accumulate into significant achievements.
1960: Everything will find its proper place.
1972: Unite your family for shared success.
1984: Family ties and love blossom beautifully.
1996: Build connections; unity brings strength.
 
 
Ox


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: romantic
Lucky direction: north
 
1937: Live a life full of heartfelt relationships.
1949: Relationships may feel mutually fulfilling.
1961: Value people over material possessions.
1973: Listening to your partner brings harmony.
1985: Express love openly to your spouse.
1997: Love and happiness fill the air.
 
 
Tiger


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
 
1938: Today is a joyful and fulfilling day.
1950: Go with the flow.
1962: Blood is thicker than water.
1974: Prioritize family over other obligations.
1986: Enjoy a family outing or shopping trip.
1998: Seek solutions close to home.
 
 
Rabbit


 
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: conflicted
Lucky direction: west
 
1939: Avoid crowded areas.
1951: Refrain from physically demanding tasks.
1963: Live within your means and avoid overexertion.
1975: Focus on capability, not just formality.
1987: Relax and enjoy a peaceful day.
1999: Spend quality alone time to recharge.
 
 
Dragon


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: happy
Lucky direction: west
 
1940: Laughter and joy fill your home.
1952: Happiness may brighten your day.
1964: Capture meaningful moments through photos.
1976: Live in the moment.
1988: Expect a day filled with joy.
2000: Luck and happiness may follow you.
 
 
Snake


 
Wealth: spending
Health: cautious
Love: unclear
Lucky direction: north
 
1941: You may feel torn between concerns and curiosity.
1953: Choose your words wisely.
1965: Effort may not yield expectations.
1977: Respect and value your partner’s input.
1989: Drop the “only I can do this” mindset. 
2001: Keep a low profile and avoid unnecessary risks.
 
 
Horse


 
Wealth: average
Health: cautious
Love: social
Lucky direction: north
 
1942: Don’t dwell on small things.
1954: Hold back on saying things you may regret.
1966: Postpone buying expensive items.
1978: Avoid displaying discontent, even if dissatisfied.
1990: Handle your belongings with care.
2002: Meetings may feel dull or unproductive.
 
 
Sheep


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: east
 
1943: Expect a fun and refreshing day.
1955: Helping others fosters community bonds.
1967: Action outweighs inaction.
1979: Seize opportunities as they arise.
1991: Even tiredness won’t stop your joy.
2003: Let your creativity shine. 
 
 
Monkey


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
 
1944: Minor aches are part of growing older.
1956: Thoughtful spending enriches life.
1968: Value people over possessions.
1980: Consider situations from the other perspective.
1992: Affirm others with encouraging words.
2004: Speak kindly and thoughtfully.
 
 
Rooster


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: generous
Lucky direction: south
 
1945: Grandchildren symbolize hope and the future.
1957: Great achievements start with small beginnings.
1969: Nurture what shows potential for growth.
1981: Expect partial success in your efforts.
1993: It's not the end until it’s truly over.
2005: Seek advice from experienced mentors.
 
 
Dog


 
Wealth: fair
Health: good
Love: joyful
Lucky direction: north
 
1946: A day with more gains than losses.
1958: Financial opportunities may arise.
1970: Small things may bring unexpected happiness.
1982: Timing is crucial.
1994: Put your plans into action.
2006: Expect small financial windfalls.
 
 
Pig


 
Wealth: fair
Health: fair
Love: jealous
Lucky direction: east
 
1935: Consider embracing spiritual or religious activities.
1947: Simplify and declutter your life.
1959: Release old ideas to welcome new opportunities.
1971: Stay balanced and neutral.
1983: Avoid being swayed by others’ opinions.
1995: Don’t let comparisons steal your joy.
2007: Overcoming envy leads to peace.
 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Today's fortune: Dec. 8, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 7, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 6, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 5, 2024

Today's fortune: Dec. 4, 2024

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Nov. 9, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 14, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 12, 2024

Today's fortune: Nov. 15, 2024

Today's fortune: Oct. 17, 2024
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)