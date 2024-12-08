Hannover 96's Lee Hyun-ju scores third season goal in win over Ulm
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 13:07
-
PAIK JI-HWAN
Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju scored his third goal of the 2024-25 2. Bundesliga season in his team's 3-2 comeback win over Ulm at Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena in Germany on Saturday.
In the 60th minute, Lee smashed in a shot from a corner that turned the game around. Hannover was down 2-0 before the goal, after Semir Telaovic had scored in the 23rd and 55th minutes.
Nicolo Tresoldi saved Hannover by scoring an equalizer in the 71st minute and adding one more 10 minutes later, sealing his side’s first win since its 2-1 victory over Karlsruher on Nov. 2.
For Lee, his third goal of the season comes after his second against Darmstadt 98 on Nov. 23.
This season is his first with Hannover, where he is currently on a loan spell from Bayern Munich’s reserve team.
Lee started his pro career at K League 1 club Pohang Steelers in 2022 and soon joined Bayern’s reserve team later that year on a one-year-long deal, with the option to make the deal permanent.
Bayern made the deal permanent in August 2022, with his contract lasting through 2025. He then spent the 2023-24 season at 2. Bundesliga club Wehen Wiesbaden on loan and was loaned out to Hannover ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
The 21-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular pick for the Korean national team, but he received his first duty call for the November international break and clocked nine minutes in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on Nov. 14.
Lee has yet to earn military exemption, however, which could interfere with his career overseas.
The 2026 Asian Games is an opportunity for him to earn service exemption. In the Asiad, players that win a gold medal are exempt from having to fulfill their 18-month military service.
Lee will have more to prove in the 2. Bundesliga until then, with Hannover facing Furth on Dec. 15.
