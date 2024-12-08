 Hannover 96's Lee Hyun-ju scores third season goal in win over Ulm
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Hannover 96's Lee Hyun-ju scores third season goal in win over Ulm

Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 13:07
Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Hannover 96 midfielder Lee Hyun-ju scored his third goal of the 2024-25 2. Bundesliga season in his team's 3-2 comeback win over Ulm at Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena in Germany on Saturday.  
 

Related Article

 
In the 60th minute, Lee smashed in a shot from a corner that turned the game around. Hannover was down 2-0 before the goal, after Semir Telaovic had scored in the 23rd and 55th minutes.
   
Nicolo Tresoldi saved Hannover by scoring an equalizer in the 71st minute and adding one more 10 minutes later, sealing his side’s first win since its 2-1 victory over Karlsruher on Nov. 2.
 
For Lee, his third goal of the season comes after his second against Darmstadt 98 on Nov. 23. 
 
This season is his first with Hannover, where he is currently on a loan spell from Bayern Munich’s reserve team.  
 
Lee started his pro career at K League 1 club Pohang Steelers in 2022 and soon joined Bayern’s reserve team later that year on a one-year-long deal, with the option to make the deal permanent.
 
Bayern made the deal permanent in August 2022, with his contract lasting through 2025. He then spent the 2023-24 season at 2. Bundesliga club Wehen Wiesbaden on loan and was loaned out to Hannover ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
 
The 21-year-old has yet to establish himself as a regular pick for the Korean national team, but he received his first duty call for the November international break and clocked nine minutes in the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Kuwait on Nov. 14. 
 
Lee has yet to earn military exemption, however, which could interfere with his career overseas.  
 
The 2026 Asian Games is an opportunity for him to earn service exemption. In the Asiad, players that win a gold medal are exempt from having to fulfill their 18-month military service.  
 
Lee will have more to prove in the 2. Bundesliga until then, with Hannover facing Furth on Dec. 15.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Lee Hyun-ju 2.Bundesliga Hannover 96 Ulm

More in Football

Hannover 96's Lee Hyun-ju scores third season goal in win over Ulm

Ulsan HD to face Dortmund, Fluminense and Sundowns in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

[VIDEO] Son Heung-min hits the gym in Spurs training

Postecoglou predicts big things for Korean wunderkind Yang Min-hyuk

Hwang Hee-chan gets a few more minutes in big 4-0 loss to Everton

Related Stories

Lee Jae-sung gets first goal of season as Mainz lose 2-1 to Werder Bremen

Actor Park Ju-hyun to star in upcoming action thriller 'Drive'

Lee Bong-ju will run again (KOR)

Koreans in Europe: Mainz's Lee Jae-sung gets first assist of season

Lee Jae-sung scores as Mainz beat Holstein Kiel 3-0
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)