 Hwang In-beom nabs second assist in Eredivisie during Feyenoord's 3-2 win
Published: 08 Dec. 2024, 14:04
Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom, far right, celebrates with his teammates during an Eredivisie match against RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in the Netherlands on Saturday. [EPA/YONHAP]

Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom bagged his second assist of the 2024-25 Eredivisie season in his side’s 3-2 win over RKC Waalwijk at Mandemakers Stadion in the Netherlands on Saturday.  
 

Hwang set up Igor Paixao in the 74th minute with a tidy pass to score his side’s third goal, sealing the team’s win. It was his second assist of the season for Feyenoord after his first against Go Ahead Eagles on Oct. 19.  
 
Feyenoord failed to dominate Saturday’s fixture early on, conceding the opening goal to Oskar Zawada in the 12th minute. But the club leveled the score thanks to an own goal from Yassin Oukili in the 24th minute and made it 2-1 with a goal from Anis Hadj-Moussa in the 49th minute.  
 
Oukili then scored for his team this time, equalizing in the 72nd minute, before Paixao’s winner.  
 
Feyenoord’s win has put the club in fourth place with nine wins, five draws and one loss on the 18-team table as of press time Sunday.  
 
For Hwang, Saturday’s assist marks another goal contribution for Feyenoord's 2024-25 season, during which he has racked up two goals and two assists across 16 appearances.  
 
The Korean midfielder has established himself as a regular starter in his first season with Feyenoord and has also played in all five of the team’s Champions League fixtures.  
 
He has yet to register a goal or assist in the Champions League, but showcased a strong performance during a 3-3 draw with Manchester City on Nov. 26, continuing his impressive run against the Premier League champions.  
 
He recorded his first Champions League goal and assist against Man City last season when he was a Red Star Belgrade player.  
 
Feyenoord has two more league stage matches in the tournament this season. The club will return to action in a Champions League match against Sparta Praha at home on Wednesday.  
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
