Daejeon's Megawati Hangestri Pertiwi breaks 1,000-point milestone in V League

Lee Da-yeong joins Panionios for short stint ahead of San Diego Mojo move in January

Related Stories

'I want to lead the Indonesian national team to the Olympics': Megawati

Fans flock to Daejeon to see new star Megawati in action

Red Sparks tie things up to push V League playoff to third game

Hillstate clinches fifth KOVO Cup title with 3-1 win over Red Sparks

Pink Spiders beat Red Sparks to reach V League championship