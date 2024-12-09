Kospi drops below 2,400 amid impeachment crisis
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 11:44 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 12:10
PARK EUN-JEE
Korea's main Kospi index dipped below the 2,400 level in early morning trading, as the National Assembly continues to wrangle over President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
As of 11.31a.m., Kospi fell by 2.01 percent to 2,379.37, while the won also weakened against the dollar, trading at 1,436.95.
