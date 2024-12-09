 Kospi drops below 2,400 amid impeachment crisis
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi drops below 2,400 amid impeachment crisis

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 11:44 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 12:10
A trader assesses the markets at a Hana Bank branch in central Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

A trader assesses the markets at a Hana Bank branch in central Seoul on Monday. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's main Kospi index dipped below the 2,400 level in early morning trading, as the National Assembly continues to wrangle over President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.
 
As of 11.31a.m., Kospi fell by 2.01 percent to 2,379.37, while the won also weakened against the dollar, trading at 1,436.95.

BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Kospi impeachment

More in Finance

Kospi drops below 2,400 amid impeachment crisis

Shares open lower amid impeachment threats

Fitch, Moody's warn prolonged political turmoil will hurt Korea's economy

Global investors dumping Korean stocks as Yoon narrowly dodges impeachment

After martial law scare, Thai exchange temporarily halts won conversion

Related Stories

Navigating the sea of chaos with impeachment (KOR)

Impeachment motions passed against BAI chief, senior Seoul prosecutors

DP chief slams Yoon's address for 'amplifying public's sense of betrayal'

The DP must stop its senseless impeachments (KOR)

‘Six minutes to text 108 lawmakers’: Netizens bombard politicians demanding Yoon’s impeachment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)