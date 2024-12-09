BMW set to top imported auto sales as flagship 5 Series maintains dominance
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:12
BMW Korea’s projection for the highest sales among imported brands is materializing for the second year running. Selling 67,250 cars through November, it is the only brand to exceed the 60,000 threshold and is some 7,700 units ahead of runner-up Mercedes-Benz.
Sales were propelled by BMW's flagship 5 Series, with the 520i alone selling 11,586 units up to December, becoming the first single motor car from a member of Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association to surpass the 10,000-mark in October.
The 5 Series continues to prove its popularity in Korea, with the 520i besting last year’s sales figure with two months to spare, on the back of quality offered at every trim level, with the base trim of the 520i including adaptive LED headlights with high beam assistance, a curved display and heads-up display and 19-inch wheels that add to the car’s sporty persona.
The sport trim adds options that bring BMW’s signature dynamic driving experience, with M Sport Suspension and M Sport Brakes providing a high-powered performance paired with a sporty aesthetic exclusive to the M line, including high-gloss shadowline, M Aluminum rhombical interior trim and a leather steering wheel, an illuminating signature kidney grille that makes the car immediately identifiable. A Harman Kardon Hi-Fi stereo system delivers an audio experience of matching quality.
A 118-inch wheelbase offers plenty of interior room, while BMW’s Driver Assistant Professional enhances safety with its active stop-and-go cruise control, lane assistance and front and rear collision warnings. The Parking Assistant Plus utilizes a surround system for total awareness.
A BMW TwinPower Turbo gasoline engine generates up to 190 horsepower and 243 pound-feet of torque, along with 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The starter-generator adds up to 11 horsepower for starting, accelerating or overtaking with enhanced reactivity and efficiency with minimal vibration.
The iDrive system runs the latest 8.5 BMW operating service, with a quick select feature to cut down on scrolling, while registering for the eSIM services allows passengers to stream videos and music along with a built-in YouTube app with a 5G connection.
The 5 Series was named the “2024 World Luxury Car” at the World Car Awards, while in Korea, it was the Korea Automobile Journalists Association’s “Imported Car of the Year” and swept the “Internal Combustion Engine Sedan” and “EV Sedan” divisions at the “Korea 2024 Car of the Year” awards ceremony hosted by the Automobile Writers’ Association of Korea.
Last year, the all-electric i5 was named the safest automobile after a test partly conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport with a score of 93.6 out of 100.
Building on the legacy of the 5 Series, the latest flagship BMW has set the tone in the Korean imported auto market, with 280,000 cars sold in Korea from 1995 to this year.
BY KIM YEONSOO [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)