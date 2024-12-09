Busan Cooperative Fish Market begins modernization work
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:19 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:21
Pictured is an overhead view of the Busan Cooperative Fish Market in the city's Seo District.
The market, which handles more than 3,200 tons of fish daily, announced Monday that it had begun modernization work for the first time in 60 years, a process that will involve demolishing old oil tanks next to the annex.
