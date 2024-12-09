 Celltrion's asthma treatment greenlit for Canadian release
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:57
Celltrion logo [CELLTRION]

Celltrion's asthma treatment is one step closer to a Canadian release, the drugmaker said Monday.
 
The nation has greenlit Omlyclo — a biosimilar of, or lower-cost alternative to Novartis's Xolair — to treat chronic idiopathic urticaria (CIU), chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and allergic asthma, the most common type of asthma. Celltrion first submitted the treatment's marketing authorization on Dec. 27, 2023.
 
Celltrion has not yet disclosed a timeline for Omlyclo's Canadian release.
 
CIU is a condition in which a patient develops hives for a lasting period of time without any clear cause. CRSwNP is a long-term condition wherein sinuses are inflamed, and small, noncancerous lumps called nasal polyps form within a patient's nose, making it difficult to breathe, smell or taste.
 
Xolair generated 5 trillion won ($3.5 billion) in sales globally in 2023, with Canada accounting for 179.4 billion, or 3.6 percent, of that total, according to data from Novartis and U.S. biotech firm Genentech, which codeveloped and commercialized the drug. The two players accused Celltrion of patent infringement earlier this year, but a German court denied their application in September.
 
“Celltrion managed to simultaneously expand its market influence while strengthening its product portfolio with Omyclo’s authorization from Canada,” a Celltrion spokesperson said in a statement. “As Canada is one of nations known to be favorable to biosimilar products, Celltrion aims to further solidify its position through consistent efforts to improve competitiveness and supply high-quality pharmaceuticals.” 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags celltrion

