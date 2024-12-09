Hanwha opens AI Center in California to integrate tech in finance sector
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 16:35 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:20
- LEE JAE-LIM
The Hanwha AI Center, established by Hanwha's three financial affiliates, has opened its doors in San Francisco to drive the integration of AI into financial services and systems.
The center will focus on AI research while building connections with universities, AI startups and investors to create innovative financial products and explore new business opportunities.
Additionally, it aims to standardize social consensus and ethics in the emerging field of AI-driven finance.
The opening ceremony was held at the center on Dec. 3, with Hanwha Life CEO Yeo Seung-joo, Hanwha Life General Insurance CEO Na Chae-beom and Hanwha Asset Management CEO Kim Jong-ho in attendance. Profs. Andrew Ng and James Landay of Stanford University, which will partner with the center in research, were also present at the event.
“Hanwha AI Center contains a vision of shaping the blueprint for the future of economic and financial services,” Yeo said. “By actively collaborating with local networks at the heart of the global AI ecosystem, we aim to contribute to the sustainable development of Korea’s finance industry.”
Hanwha Life also operates the Hanwha Life AI research center, which entered into an agreement with the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI (HAI) for joint research projects last month.
