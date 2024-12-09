 LG AI Research open-sources three versions of its Exaone LLM
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG AI Research open-sources three versions of its Exaone LLM

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:41
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


LG AI Research President Bae Kyung-hoon [LG CORP.]

LG AI Research President Bae Kyung-hoon [LG CORP.]

LG AI Research has open-sourced three versions of its large language model (LLM), Exaone 3.5, signaling confidence in its technology as it moves closer to monetization.
 
The research arm of LG Corp. announced Monday it had made Exaone 3.5's ultralight version for on-device use, ultralight model for general use cases and high-performance model for specialized applications available for developers to use.
 

Related Article

Only the general-purpose version of its predecessor, Exaone 3.0, which was unveiled four months ago, was open source. 
 
The updates allow the Exaone 3.5 to process texts as long as 100 pages at a time, including both input and output, according to the company. 
 
The Exaone 3.5 has improved “retrieval-augmented generation,” which browses the web or uploaded document to provide more accurate answers. It has been deployed with multistep reasoning tactics to break down the user's question to offer more logical answers. 
 
LG has been focusing on slimming down the model for cost reduction and efficiency. The heaviest version of Exaone 3.5 measures 32 billion parameters compared its first 300-billion-parameter version unveiled in 2021. 
 
The latest version of Meta's Llama AI model, which is No. 1 in the open source LLM arena, is 70 billion parameters.
 
With the move to open source, Exaone intends to accelerate innovation through feedback from users and expedite the establishment of its AI ecosystem, the company said.
 
“The recent advancement of generative AI models has accelerated, and it is important to upgrade them quickly,’ said Bae Kyung-hoon, president of LG AI Research. 
 
“We will speed up the pace of innovation and develop them into frontier models that represent Korea with the goal of artificial superintelligence that can be applied to real-world industries.”
 
LG AI Research expects Exaone to generate sales next year. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags korea ai lg ai research exaone

More in Industry

Winter in the Caribbean: Everland's water park features Moomin theme for winter

Busan Cooperative Fish Market begins modernization work

Winter comes early for Korean chipmakers amid DRAM crash and U.S. sanctions

Food companies struggle to source ingredients as weak won pushes costs

LG AI Research open-sources three versions of its Exaone LLM

Related Stories

LG's Exaone 2.0 AI aims to be among the top 1 percent

LG to spend $100 million on 'mega-scale' AI infrastructure

LG releases generative AI for image captioning

LG to conduct joint AI research with Parsons School of Design

[AI IN ACTION] Korea Inc. dashes into AI world with own platforms
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)