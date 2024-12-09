Winter in the Caribbean: Everland's water park features Moomin theme for winter
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:20 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:21
Visitors enjoy the "Winter Spa Cabi" with a theme centered on the Finnish cartoon Moomin at Everland's Caribbean Bay water park on Monday.
According to Samsung C&T, the operator of the Everland theme park that includes Caribbean Bay, the outdoor spa opened on Nov. 6, with Moonmin-related statues and decor adding to the atmosphere and providing photo zones allowing visitors to capture memories of their day there.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
