Winter in the Caribbean: Everland's water park features Moomin theme for winter

Visitors enjoy the "Winter Spa Cabi" with a theme centered on the Finnish cartoon Moomin at Everland's Caribbean Bay water park on Monday.According to Samsung C&T, the operator of the Everland theme park that includes Caribbean Bay, the outdoor spa opened on Nov. 6, with Moonmin-related statues and decor adding to the atmosphere and providing photo zones allowing visitors to capture memories of their day there.