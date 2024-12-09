Samsung C&T partners with Hitachi Energy in HVDC

Samsung C&T, the trading and construction arm of Samsung Group, said Monday it has teamed up with Hitachi Energy in a bid to tap into the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) market.Under a deal with the Switzerland-based energy tech firm, Samsung C&T will make concerted efforts to expand opportunities for cooperation and participation in the global HVDC business, according to the company.HVDC technology converts alternating current (AC) power from power plants into high-voltage direct current for long-distance transmission.This method reduces energy loss and is compatible with AC systems of varying frequencies, enhancing stability and efficiency.The HVDC market has been growing recently as an artificial intelligence boom sparked demand for stable power transmission for data centers.Hitachi Energy, a subsidiary of multinational conglomerate Hitachi, was established in 2020 after Hitachi acquired ABB Power Grids.The company supplies and installs converter stations, key equipment in the HDVC sector, in Samsung C&T's 3.5 trillion won ($42.4 billion) submarine HVDC project in the United Arab Emirates.Yonhap