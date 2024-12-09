Craft Prize 2024 announces winners, ceremony to take place at Craft Trend Fair
Craftsperson Chang Yeon-soon, media brand Design House and curator Rheem Mi-sun are the winners of the annual Craft Prize 2024.
Chang, who specializes in dyes and fibers, was recognized in the creation category for her sculptures that exhibit “Korean sentiments, temporality and spatiality.” Chang held a solo exhibition at the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in 2008 and was a finalist for the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize in 2018.
Design House was selected in the award's media category. The company was founded in 1976 and has “aided in popularizing crafts to the public,” the Korea Craft and Design Foundation (KCDF) said in a press release. Over the years, Design House has published design and lifestyle magazines, such as “Luxury” and “Design,” and organized events like the Seoul Living Design Fair.
The award’s newly established theory category also recognized Rheem, who was the artistic director for the 12th Gyeonggi Ceramics Biennale this year and the Cheongju Craft Biennale 2021. Rheem has been active as a translator for books on crafts.
The award, organized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the KCDF, is in its seventh edition this year. It acknowledges individuals and organizations that have contributed to the development of Korean crafts.
The Craft Prize 2024's awards ceremony will take place during the 19th Craft Trend Fair 2024 at Coex in southern Seoul, which begins Thursday, along with an exhibition on the winners' works.
