 Shilla Stay to open Jeonju branch on Dec. 10
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:38
Rooftop lounge at Shilla Stay Jeonju in Jeonju, North Jeolla, slated to open on Dec. 10. [SHILLA STAY]

Shilla Stay is set to open a branch in Jeonju, North Jeolla, on Tuesday, according to the hotel on Monday. 
 
Overlooking the Jeonju Hanok Village, Korea's largest hanok (traditional house) cluster, Shilla Stay Jeonju has 210 rooms over 11 floors. 
 

Facilities include a restaurant, rooftop lounge, fitness center and laundry room. 
 
The rooftop lounge on the 11th floor incorporates hanok sensibilities to its interior design and serves diverse traditional Korean spirits and seasonal anju (food consumed with alcohol).
 
Dishes served at Shilla Stay Jeonju's rooftop lounge [SHILLA STAY]

Its menu items put a modern twist on traditional Korean dishes. The signature item, juansang, which means drinks and snacks, is comprised of small, tapas-like dishes like hanwoo gamtae yukhoe (Korean beef tartare with dry seaweed), fried octopus legs and tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes) with beef ribs. 
 

Drinks include variations of makgeolli (rice wine) with milk and Korean pears, as well as a makgeolli frappuccino. 
 
Exterior of Shilla Stay Jeonju [SHILLA STAY]

Shilla Stay is a mid-tier business hotel brand under Hotel Shilla, which is best known for operating The Shilla Seoul, a five-star property in Jung District, central Seoul. Shilla Stay Jeonju is the brand's 16th property. The brand first launched in Dongtan, Gyeonggi, in 2013. 
 

BY LEE JIAN [[email protected]]
