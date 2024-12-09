Present a timetable for the president’s retreat (KOR)

A motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol was voted down on Saturday after members of the governing People Power Party (PPP) abstained from voting. PPP leader Han Dong-hoon had insisted on the unconstitutionality of Yoon’s declaration of martial law on Tuesday, but he shunned voting at the last minute. PPP lawmakers even stormed out of the National Assembly for fear of any votes supporting the impeachment. An earlier re-vote on the special motion to investigate the first lady’s power abuse was barely voted down.In Sunday’s joint statement amid the repercussions of the botched impeachment, Han and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo pledged to push for “an early retreat of the president in an orderly manner,” accentuating the need for Yoon “to step down and not handle diplomacy and national governance even before his resignation.”But the plan lacks a solid legal basis as the Constitution allows an acting president to replace the president only when he or she can’t serve as head of state due to a vacancy of their seat from accidents. But the current situation can hardly be deemed such a case.There’s no guarantee of the president keeping a low profile, either. In a speech on Saturday, Yoon attributed his declaration of martial law to the “desperation he felt as commander in chief” without any reflection on what really went wrong.Even after the martial law was lifted, Yoon still exercises his authorities to appoint government officials, including his approval of the resignation of the interior minister on Sunday and his nomination of the ambassador to Saudi Arabia as new defense minister on Thursday. How can we block the president from exercising his rights as commander in chief under ambiguous legal grounds for banning him from using his privileges?Would the president still veto contentious bills being pushed by the majority Democratic Party (DP) even after he was ousted from his role as president? In that case, the DP could impeach the prime minister and other ministers.The “orderly retreat” of the president will be possible only when it is backed by the public and the majority opposition. What matters is Yoon’s clear explanation of his own future. With uncertainties remaining over his future path, the DP or the public wouldn’t support his “orderly retreat.”The DP has decided to revote on another motion to impeach the president Wednesday. If the prime minister and the PPP leader cannot present a timetable for an agreeable retreat of the president, it will only fuel chaos. There’s no doubt about it.윤석열 대통령에 대한 탄핵소추안이 국민의힘 대다수 의원의 국회 본회의 표결 불참으로 그제 폐기됐다. 한동훈 국민의힘 대표는 윤 대통령이 비상계엄을 선포한 직후 “위헌, 위법한 계엄 선포”라고 주장했으나 정작 탄핵안 투표에선 이율배반적인 태도를 취했다. 탄핵안을 무산시킨 방식도 졸렬했다. 무기명 투표에서 당론과 달리 찬성표를 던질 의원이 많아질 사태를 우려해 본회의장에서 퇴장해 의결 정족수를 미달시켰다. 그에 앞서 진행된 ‘김건희 여사 특검법’ 재표결에선 국민의힘 의원 108명 중 6명을 제외한 102명이 반대표를 던져 단 두 표 차이로 부결됐다. 당리당략에 매몰돼 여론을 아랑곳하지 않는 여당의 모습이다.탄핵안 무산의 후폭풍이 거센 가운데 한 대표와 한덕수 국무총리는 어제 공동담화문을 통해 “질서 있는 대통령의 조기 퇴진”을 추진한다고 발표했다. 윤 대통령이 직에서 물러나야 하며 “퇴진 전이라도 외교를 포함해 국정에 관여하지 않을 것”이라고 설명했다.그러나 이 구상은 많은 의문을 갖게 한다. 법적 근거부터 취약하다. 헌법 71조는 국무총리 등이 대통령 권한을 대행하는 경우를 ‘대통령이 궐위되거나 사고로 인하여 직무를 수행할 수 없을 때’로 한정한다. 계엄 선포 후 윤 대통령이 궁지에 몰렸다고 하나 헌법에 규정된 상황으로 보기는 어렵다.윤 대통령이 계속 순응한다는 보장도 없다. 윤 대통령은 그제 오전 10시 발표한 대국민담화에서 “이번 비상계엄 선포는 국정 최종책임자인 대통령으로서의 절박함에서 비롯됐다”며 “하지만 그 과정에서 국민들께 불안과 불편을 끼쳐드렸다”고 했다. 발언 전체를 살펴도 계엄 선포 자체가 잘못됐다는 반성은 없다. 과정에서 발생한 불안과 불편을 언급했을 뿐이다. 국민의 기대 수준엔 턱없이 못 미치는 사과다.계엄 해제 이후에도 대통령으로서 인사권을 행사하고 있다. 어제도 사의를 표명한 이상민 행정안전부 장관의 면직을 재가했다. 앞서 지난 5일 신임 국방부 장관 후보자로 최병혁 주사우디 대사를 지명한 데 이어 6일엔 박선영 진실화해위원장 임명안을 재가했다. 오호룡 국가정보원 1차장도 임명했다. 직무 배제의 법적 근거가 모호한 상황에서 향후 윤 대통령이 군 통수권자로서 권한을 행사하겠다면 어찌 막을 것인가.어정쩡한 직무 배제가 야기할 혼란은 한둘이 아니다. 야당이 밀어붙여 온 쟁점 법안을 다시 강행 처리하면 직무 배제된 대통령이 다시 거부권을 행사할 것인가. 야당이 한 총리와 국무위원들을 추가로 탄핵 소추할 가능성도 있다.결국 여권의 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’ 계획은 국민이 공감하고 야당이 수긍해야 가능하다. 핵심은 윤 대통령의 거취에 대한 명확한 설명이다. 여당의 탄핵 반대가 조기 대선에서 민주당 후보의 당선을 저지하려는 정치공학적 꼼수로 의심받는 상황에서 윤 대통령 퇴진 플랜 없이는 야당이 협조할 리 없다. 국민 여론도 마찬가지다. 내란 혐의를 받는 윤 대통령의 거취가 불명확한 상태에서 ‘질서 있는 퇴진’을 지지할 리 없다.민주당은 윤 대통령에 대한 탄핵안을 재차 발의해 오는 11일 표결하기로 했다. 그 전까지 야당과 국민이 납득할 만한 윤 대통령의 퇴진 일정을 제시하지 못하면 한 대표와 한 총리의 구상은 혼란만 가중할 뿐이다. 법적 근거가 취약하다면 여론을 움직일 만한 설득력이라도 갖춰야 한다.