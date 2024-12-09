The difference between Jan. 6 and Dec. 3 (KOR)

CNN Newsnight, hosted by Abby Phillip at 10 p.m. on weekdays, has a segment called World Crises, reporting on various dangerous situations around the world such as wars, natural disasters and stock market crashes. On Dec. 3, “South Korea martial law chaos” was the first topic of the segment, followed by the civil war in Syria and the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. No one would have expected to hear news of martial law in Korea, shamefully referred to as “the shortest and most bizarre martial law in the world.”The scene of martial law troops armed with rifles breaking the window of the National Assembly’s main building was repeatedly shown on CNN all day. The anchors reminded the viewers, “This is South Korea, not North Korea.” This was the first time in my one and half years as a Washington correspondent that I felt embarrassed while watching television in the office.The surreal development that lasted six hours from the president’s declaration of martial law in the middle of the night, the National Assembly approving a resolution calling to lift the martial law and the president’s acceptance profoundly shocked Washington. Local sources asked me whether my colleagues in Korea were safe, and a Congress official was curious why the armed soldiers stormed into the National Assembly and whether the legislature’s decision would take effect.The highlight of the “shameful” experience was bringing up the Jan. 6 Capitol attack that took place in Washington D.C. three years ago. The world was shocked when Trump supporters refused to believe the 2020 presidential election results and stormed into the Capitol to interfere with Congress ratifying the election results.American media found similarities between emergency martial law in Korea and Jan. 6, as both encouraged violence to attain political goals and resulted in a crisis for democracy. But there is a fundamental difference we must not take for granted. In the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the protestors targeted Congress to overthrow democracy, and the police blocked them. In contrast, military authorities attempted to neutralize the parliament in Korea, and the citizens rose to defend the assembly of the people.Korea is supposed to be the most exemplary democracy in East Asia. The abrupt emergency martial law instantly ruined the hard-earned national credibility in one swift blow. The White House did say that the incident showed Korean democracy is still strong and resilient. Once again, the people restored the constitutional order critically disturbed by their political leader.미국 CNN 앵커 애비 필립이 평일 밤 10시에 진행하는 ‘뉴스 나잇’에는 ‘세계 위기(World Crises)’라는 코너가 있다. 전쟁이나 재난재해, 주식 대폭락 등 지구촌에서 벌어지는 각종 위험 상황을 꼭지별로 전한다. 여기에 지난 3일(현지시간) ‘한국 계엄 혼란(South Korea martial law chaos)’이 맨 첫 꼭지로 올랐다. 시리아 내전, 위험에 처한 이스라엘·레바논 휴전 등 소식과 함께다. ‘세계에서 가장 짧고 기괴한 계엄령’이라는 오명과 함께 한국의 비상계엄 뉴스가 여기에 오를 거라고 예상한 사람은 없었을 게다.소총을 든 계엄군이 국회 본청 유리창을 깨고 진입하는 장면은 이날 온종일 CNN에서 되풀이해 흘러나왔다. 방송 앵커들은 “북한이 아니라 한국 이야기”라고 주지시켰다. 사무실 TV를 보다 얼굴이 화끈거리는 경험은 워싱턴 특파원 생활 1년 6개월 만에 이날이 처음이었다.대통령의 심야 계엄 발표와 국회의 계엄해제 요구 결의안 가결, 대통령의 수용에 이른 6시간의 초현실적 상황 전개는 워싱턴에 깊은 충격을 줬다. 현지 취재원은 기자에게 한국의 동료들은 무사한지 물었고, 연방 의회 관계자는 무장 군인들이 국회에 진입하려는 이유는 뭔지, 국회의 결정이 효력을 발휘할 수 있는지 등을 궁금해했다.‘부끄러운’ 경험의 압권은 3년 전 워싱턴에서 벌어진 1·6 의사당 폭동 사태가 ‘소환’ 된다는 거다. 2020년 미 대선 결과를 부정하는 도널드 트럼프 추종자들이 연방 의회의 대선 결과 인준을 막겠다며 의사당에 난입해 세계를 깜짝 놀라게 한 그 일 말이다.미 언론은 정치적 목적을 이루기 위해 폭거를 부추김으로써 민주주의가 위기에 직면한 사례라는 점에서 한국의 비상계엄과 1·6 사태의 동질성을 본다. 그러나 간과하지 말아야 할 근본적 차이점이 있다. 1·6 사태에선 민주주의 전복을 노린 시위대가 의회를 공격 대상으로 삼았고, 경찰이 이를 막았다. 반면 한국에서는 군 공권력이 국회 무력화를 시도했고, 시민들이 위험을 무릅쓰고 나서서 민의의 전당을 지켰다.동아시아에서 가장 민주주의 모범 국가라던 한국. 돌발적인 비상계엄은 수십 년간 어렵게 쌓아 올린 국가 신인도를 한순간 바람 앞 촛불처럼 흔들리게 했다. 다만 백악관에선 “이번 일은 한국 민주주의가 여전히 견고하고 회복력이 있다는 것을 보여준다”는 평가도 나온다. 위정자들이 어지럽힌 헌정 질서를 끝내 일으켜 세운 건 이번에도 국민이었다.