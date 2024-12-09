미국 최고 인기의 개 장난감, 램찹을 소개합니다
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 08:02
Meet Lamb Chop, America’s Hottest Dog Toy
Most toys that cross Foxie’s path rarely last. Rope toys are torn to shreds. Squeaky ones fall silent in her paws. Stuffies lose their eyes and ears once Foxie’s 12-pound frame gets hold of them.
But when Andy Batdorf and his partner gave their senior Yorkie-Maltese mix a soft, miniature lamb wearing a birthday hat, Foxie was different. She played with the squeaky toy gently and even wanted to carry it outside on a walk. Batdorf recalled wondering whether Foxie’s tenderness toward Lamb Chop was because they looked similar-both white and fluffy.
“Her maternal instincts kicked in,” Batdorf, 35, said. “She treats it like her own little pup.”
One of the hottest dog toys in America is a squeaky stuffed animal toy named Lamb Chop. On the surface it doesn’t look unique, but it has taken a mysteriously strong hold on the country’s dogs and their owners: Millions are sold annually, and it is consistently one of the top-selling toys on Chewy, Petco and Amazon, where listings get thousands of rave reviews.
Dog owners throw Lamb Chop-themed parties and photo shoots. They dress their dogs as Lamb Chop for Halloween and buy them Lamb Chop beds to sleep in alongside dozens of their Lambys, as they are affectionately called. The dogs, from rat terriers to Rottweilers, seem to be equally enthralled.
The roots of its popularity date back decades.
Shari Lewis, a ventriloquist and entertainer, introduced an inquisitive puppet with a mop of curly hair named Lamb Chop in the ’50s and featured it on “The Shari Lewis Show” from 1960 to 1963. Then in the ’90s, Lewis brought the puppet to a new generation with “Lamb Chop’s Play-Along” on PBS. Lewis won Emmys and received acclaim for episodes about topics including bullying and how to stop biting your nails.
The puppet had already inspired a children’s toy when, in 2010, the pet product company Multipet International Inc. brought Lamb Chop to the dog toy market in the form of a 10-inch-tall toy with five squeakers. Lamb Chop was a runaway hit. Demand surged in just a few years, and the company started producing a 6-inch mini Lamb Chop and a jumbo, 24-inch Lamb Chop, as well as introducing seasonal editions.
폭시의 앞발에 걸린 장난감은 오래가지 못한다. 밧줄로 만든 끈 장난감은 곧 너덜너덜해지고 삑삑 소리가 나는 스퀴즈 장난감이 그의 손에 들어가면 소리를 잃는다. 폭시의 12파운드(약 5.4kg) 몸집에 걸려든 봉제 인형의 눈과 귀는 이내 사라지기 마련이다.
그러나 앤디 배트도프와 그의 배우자가 폭시에게 선물한 생일 모자를 쓴 폭신폭신한 작은 양 모양 인형은 달랐다. 폭시는 이 삑삑이 장난감을 조심스럽게 가지고 놀았고, 심지어 산책할 때 데리고 가고 싶어했다. 배트도프는 폭시가 ‘램찹’을 유난히 부드럽게 대하는 이유가 서로 닮았기 때문인지 궁금했었다고 말했다. 둘 다 하얗고 복슬복슬하다.
35세인 배트도프는 “모성 본능이 발휘된 것”이라며 “이 장난감을 자신이 낳은 강아지처럼 대한다”고 말했다.
삑삑 소리가 나는 봉제인형 램찹은 미국에서 가장 인기 있는 개 장난감 중 하나다. 겉보기에는 특별할 것이 없지만, 이 장난감은 신비롭게도 미국의 개들과 그 주인들에게 강렬한 매력을 발휘했다. 매년 수백만 개가 팔리며, 츄위, 팻코, 아마존에서 항상 장난감 판매 상위권을 차지한다. 이런 쇼핑몰에는 램찹을 호평한 수천 개의 리뷰가 쏟아진다.
개 주인들은 램찹을 주제로 한 파티를 열고 스튜디오 촬영을 한다. 핼러윈엔 개를 램찹으로 분장시키기도 하고, 램찹 침대를 사서 개가 램비(램찹의 애칭) 수십 개 속에서 잠들도록 한다. 래트테리어부터 로트와일러까지 견종을 막론하고 모든 개들이 이 장난감에 똑같이 매료된 것으로 보인다.
이 장난감의 인기는 수십 년 전으로 거슬러 올라간다.
복화술사이자 예능인인 샤리 루이스는 1950년대에 곱슬곱슬한 머리를 가진 호기심 많은 양, 램찹을 처음 도입했다. 그는 1960년부터 1963년까지 방영된 ‘샤리 루이스 쇼’에 이 인형을 등장시켰다. 이후 1990년대 루이스는 PBS에서 방영된 ‘램찹과 함께 놀자’를 통해 새로운 세대에게 이 캐릭터를 선보였다. 루이스는 왕따 문제, 손톱 물어뜯기 멈추는 방법 등을 주제를 한 에피소드를 만들어 에미상을 수상하고 찬사를 받았다.
이미 어린이용 장난감으로 제작된 바 있는 램찹은 2010년 반려동물용품 제조사. 멀티팻 인터내셔널에서 10인치(약 25cm) 크기의 개 장난감으로 탈바꿈해 시장에 나왔다. 이 제품은 엄청난 성공을 거두었다. 불과 몇 년 만에 수요가 급증했고, 멀티팻은 6인치 크기의 미니 램찹, 24인치 크기의 대형 램찹, 그리고 계절마다 특별판을 만들기 시작했다.
WRITTEN BY ALEXANDRA E. PETRI AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
