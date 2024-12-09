 FT Island, N.Flying and a new band to perform at '2024 Love FNC Countdown'
FT Island, N.Flying and a new band to perform at '2024 Love FNC Countdown'

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 10:53 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 11:02
Rock band FTIand [FNC ENTERTAINMENT]

FTIsland, N.Flying and a new rock band yet to debut will perform at the “2024 Love FNC Countdown” concert on New Year's Eve at Sejong University in eastern Seoul, their agency FNC Entertainment said Monday.
 
The concert comes as FNC Entertainment's agency-wide celebration of the upcoming year, held jointly with the entertainment company's nonprofit organization, Love FNC. The three participating bands will enjoy the countdown to the New Year and welcome the start of 2025, according to FNC Entertainment.
 

Some of the proceeds will go to FNC Entertainment's volunteer work, where fans and artists give out free briquettes to marginalized communities, as well as the agency's school-establishment project dubbed "School5025," the agency said.
 
Ticket sales will begin on Monday at 8 p.m. on Ticketlink. 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags FTIsland N.Flying

