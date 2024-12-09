 Infinite kicks off 'Limited Edition' tour, announces new song
Infinite kicks off 'Limited Edition' tour, announces new song

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 10:13 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 10:17
Boy band Infinite poses for a photo at the Seoul leg of its concert tour “Limited Edition,″ which ran from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. [INFINITE COMPANY]

Boy band Infinite kicked off its "Limited Edition" tour with three concerts in Seoul announcing a new album to come in March next year.
 
The band held the Seoul leg of its “Limited Edition” tour at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Friday through Sunday to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its debut.
 

At the shows, the group performed some of its hit songs including "Last Romeo" (2015), "Paradise" (2011) and "Be Mine" (2011), and also introduced “I Can See It” [translated], a track from its upcoming album scheduled to be released in March next year.
 
"We want to thank Inspirit [Infinite's fandom] for their consistent support over the past 15 years. We can still perform on stage thanks to our fans, and we promise to do our best to bring you happiness," the members told the crowd.
 
The concert tour will continue in Taipei City, Taiwan on Dec. 21 and 22; Macau on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12; Jakarta, Indonesia on Jan. 18; Singapore on Feb. 7; Yokohama, Japan on Feb. 15 and Feb. 16; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Feb. 22 and Hong Kong on March 1.
 
Boy band Infinite performs at the Seoul leg of its concert tour “Limited Edition,″ which ran from Dec. 6 through Dec. 8 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul. [INFINITE COMPANY]

Infinite debuted in 2010 as a seven-member band. Member Hoya, whose real name is Lee Ho-won, left the band in 2017 after his exclusive contract expired. Infinite is known for its hit tracks “Be Mine," “Man In Love” (2013), “Bad” (2015) and “The Eye” (2016).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
