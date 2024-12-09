Seventeen, aespa and more to join Golden Disc Awards stage
Girl group aespa, boy band Seventeen, rock band DAY6 and more will join the list of performers set to take the stage at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, organizers said Monday.
The Golden Disc Awards organizing committee announced the second lineup of performers on Monday. Girl groups aespa, ILLIT and rock band DAY6 will perform on Jan. 4, the first day, and boy bands Nowadays, Seventeen, Enhypen and girl groups IVE, GFriend, izna and singer Yuqi of (G)I-DLE will perform on the second day on Jan. 5.
This will be the first time for DAY6 to perform at the Golden Disc Awards, while it will be the 10th consecutive year for Seventeen to perform at the awards ceremony.
The first list of performers, announced earlier this month, included NCT Wish, ZeroBaseOne, Tomorrow X Together, NewJeans, Le Sserafim, BIBI, Crush, Kiss of Life, TWS, (G)I-DLE and the winning members of JTBC's ongoing audition program "Project 7."
The Golden Disc Awards, hosted by the JoongAng Group, is a pop music ceremony that gives out multiple honors and three grand prizes — Digital Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Rookie Artist of the Year — as well as popular vote awards for male and female acts.
The organizing committee released the list of 50 nominees for the awards last week. A total of 20 acts were nominated in the best song and album sections each, and 10 acts received nominations for the Rookie Artist honor.
The 39th Golden Disc Awards will award the Digital Song prize on Jan. 4 and the Best Album award on Jan. 5. It will be hosted by singer Sung Si-kyung, singer-actor Cha Eun-woo and actor Mun Ka-young.
