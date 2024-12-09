Actor Song Jae-lim's posthumous film 'Crypto Man' to premiere next year
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 14:39 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 14:42
A posthumous film starring late actor Song Jae-lim titled "Crypto Man" will premiere on Jan. 15, the film's distributor MooAm Productions said Monday.
The film follows the story of the founding and fall of the Terra-Luna cryptocurrency, based on the story of the young entrepreneurs' decisions and the lives that came crashing down along with the coins.
TerraUSD and Luna were developed by the Singapore-incorporated Terraform Labs, which was founded in 2018 by two Koreans, Do Kwon and Daniel Shin. The company devised an algorithmic system designed to maintain a dollar peg by incentivizing arbitrage between the TerraUSD and Luna coins.
The system failed in May 2022, and the price of Luna collapsed, totaling about 50 trillion won ($34.55 billion) in financial losses.
Director Harry Hyun, known for “Nine Times Fired” (2023) and current affairs programs such as “Asia Top Secret” (2013), took the helm of the film.
The late actor Song portrayed cryptocurrency developer Yang Do-hyeon. Actors An Woo-yeon, Kang Ji-woo and Min Sung-wook also took part in the film.
Actor Song was found dead at his house on Nov. 12. The exact cause of his death was not disclosed but police said a suicide note had been found during the investigation.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)