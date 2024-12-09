 Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announces award winners ahead of ceremony
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announces award winners ahead of ceremony

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 19:41
Actor Kim Go-eun [YONHAP]

Actor Kim Go-eun [YONHAP]

 
The organizer of the Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announced the award winners on Monday prior to the ceremony on Dec. 16.
 
The annual festival celebrating women in film will present awards across 12 categories at the movie theater indiespace in Mapo District, western Seoul.
 

Related Article

 
The Filmmaker of the Year award will go to Lee Ahn-na, CEO of Anna Puruna Films, for her work on "Victory." Kim Go-eun will be given the Best Acting award for her role in "Exhuma," while E.oni will take home the Best Director award for "Love in the Big City."
 
Best Screenplay will be awarded to Kim Da-min for "FAQ," and Lee Joo-myung will receive Best New Acting for "Pilot."
 
Jung Ji-hye from “Jeong-sun” will receive the Best New Director honor, Lim Mi-rye will be awarded Best Documentary for “Ten Wells" (2023), and Kim Chae-ram from “House of the Seasons" will receive the Technical award. SCON, the marketing team behind "Exhuma,” will take home the Best Advertising and Marketing award.
 
The official poster for the Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival [WOMEN IN FILM KOREA]

The official poster for the Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival [WOMEN IN FILM KOREA]

 
The winners of the Achievement, Woman in Film of the Year and Kang Soo-yeon awards were announced on Wednesday. The awards will be presented to Prof. Joo Jin-sook of Chung-Ang University, actor Ra Mi-ran and the Alliance for Crisis in Film Industry, respectively.
 
Winners were chosen by the festival’s selection committee based on films released from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31 this year via theaters and streaming platforms.
 
The winners of the Best Acting and Best New Acting awards were determined slightly differently, according to the organizer, as the members of Women In Film Korea, consisting of female filmmakers currently active in the industry, participated in the decisions along with the selection committee.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Kim Go-eun Women In Film Korea 2024

More in Movies

Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announces award winners ahead of ceremony

Actor Song Jae-lim's posthumous film 'Crypto Man' to premiere next year

Over 3,000 in film industry call for President Yoon's impeachment

Stars and candles: Celebrities denounce Yoon over martial law order on social media

Hope and hardship far from home: 'Bogotá: City of the Lost' shows a tapestry of humanity

Related Stories

'Exhuma' continues to haunt the top of the box office

Actor Kim Go-eun donates ₩50 million to SNU's children's hospital

[CELEB] Kim Go-eun is back as Yumi with some new cells

Kim Go-eun to take on lead role in drama adaptation of webtoon 'Yumi’s Cells'

Season two of 'Yumi's Cells' to air from June
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)