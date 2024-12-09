Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announces award winners ahead of ceremony
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 19:41
The organizer of the Women In Film Korea 2024 Festival announced the award winners on Monday prior to the ceremony on Dec. 16.
The annual festival celebrating women in film will present awards across 12 categories at the movie theater indiespace in Mapo District, western Seoul.
The Filmmaker of the Year award will go to Lee Ahn-na, CEO of Anna Puruna Films, for her work on "Victory." Kim Go-eun will be given the Best Acting award for her role in "Exhuma," while E.oni will take home the Best Director award for "Love in the Big City."
Best Screenplay will be awarded to Kim Da-min for "FAQ," and Lee Joo-myung will receive Best New Acting for "Pilot."
Jung Ji-hye from “Jeong-sun” will receive the Best New Director honor, Lim Mi-rye will be awarded Best Documentary for “Ten Wells" (2023), and Kim Chae-ram from “House of the Seasons" will receive the Technical award. SCON, the marketing team behind "Exhuma,” will take home the Best Advertising and Marketing award.
The winners of the Achievement, Woman in Film of the Year and Kang Soo-yeon awards were announced on Wednesday. The awards will be presented to Prof. Joo Jin-sook of Chung-Ang University, actor Ra Mi-ran and the Alliance for Crisis in Film Industry, respectively.
Winners were chosen by the festival’s selection committee based on films released from Nov. 1, 2023, to Oct. 31 this year via theaters and streaming platforms.
The winners of the Best Acting and Best New Acting awards were determined slightly differently, according to the organizer, as the members of Women In Film Korea, consisting of female filmmakers currently active in the industry, participated in the decisions along with the selection committee.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
