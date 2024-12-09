Ok Joo-hyun values 'every moment' as martial law nearly cancels 'Mata Hari' season opener
Ok Joo-hyun, arguably the most beloved female star in musical theater, feels the “most connected” to the Dutch dancer and spy Mata Hari out of the dozens of characters she has played.
Ok, 44, debuted in 1998, at the age of 18, as the lead vocalist in one of Korea’s earliest K-pop girl groups, Fin.K.L., and forayed into musical theater in 2005.
She is currently playing Mata Hari in the namesake musical, which premiered Thursday in western Seoul.
“Mata Hari thought that she had nothing special left in her from a very young age. She knew how to satisfy without giving them her heart. She doesn’t only do things that she likes and considers that as her fate, and that where there is loss there is gain. I’m like that too,” she told the press Friday at LG Signature Hall in Gangseo District.
“While coming to understand her story, I didn’t have to ask too many questions.”
Mata Hari, whose real name was Margaretha Geertruida Zelle (1876-1917), was suspected of being a spy for the German forces during World War I and was eventually executed in France. Her innocence is contested to this day. The musical, with a book by Ivan Menchell and lyrics by Jack Murphy, adds sisterhood and romance to its plot.
Much like Mata Hari, Ok had a sluggish start to her popularity in both the theater and pop spheres. Today, she is one of the country's top actors.
“I didn’t have a specific career high that I wanted to achieve when I was first starting as an actor,” said Ok. “I had to overcome many stereotypes and prove to myself that I could pull off the musical genre, and just wanted to get better quickly so that I wouldn’t feel embarrassed after shows.
“Today, being called an actor with ‘ticket power’ is scary at times, but I think it just means that I always have to do my best not to let down many people who have so much faith in me."
Over the years, she proved that she had the talent and the work ethic for the job, which galvanized composer Frank Wildhorn to write a whole musical score for her.
“EMK [the production house of 'Mata Hari'] and I were in talks of creating a musical with a female narrative, and when I heard Julia’s [Ok’s English name] voice, I was inspired to write music for her.”
"Mata Hari" is EMK’s first homegrown original show, premiering in 2016.
Now in its fourth production, "the show has come a long way," said Ok.
This season's show opened just two days after the emergency martial law declaration — and withdrawal — by Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Ok said that she immediately thought the musical would be canceled. But she was not scared.
"Nothing should be taken for granted," she said. "The declaration made me value every moment that I am given."
She was especially glad to see this production take off, as she believed it to be "the best 'Mata Hari' show yet."
"I think we are finally satisfying our audiences."
The musical has been criticized in the past and has undergone some major changes and director swaps. What holds the story today is the emotional depth of the friendships that Mata Hari forges.
“As young Mata Hari learns, relationships and love can be sweet, but they can also be hurtful and unsafe. But as she grows older, she also learns how to treat people and things that are special to her,” said Ok. “Over the 19 years of my career, I’ve made some great friends in the musical sphere who I can share deep feelings with, and we understand each other.
“I think life is about learning how to love well and being able to keep and treat things, and people that are special to you. I wasn’t so good at it when I was young, but I think I’m better now.”
Ok alternates the Mata Hari role with Solar, who is also a lead vocalist in the K-pop girl group Mamamoo. Mata Hari runs through March 2 at LG Signature Hall.
