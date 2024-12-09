Familiar but fresh: 'Squid Game' season 2 hints at unexpected twists and turns
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 19:27
-
KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Netflix’s hit series “Squid Game” (2021-) is set to continue in its highly anticipated second season, boasting more thrills and exciting new stories that mirror the divides and conflicting realities of our world.
“I feel like the world, including Korea, is becoming more divided and polarized, where people are drawing lines, antagonizing one another and intensifying conflicts,” director Hwang Dong-hyuk said during the series’ press conference held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday.
“In ‘Squid Game,’ you can see this same kind of division and hostility among people. I believe viewers can’t help but notice the striking resemblance between the real world and the world depicted in the series.”
Directed by Hwang, the second season, set for release on Dec. 26, follows the battle between Gi-hun and the contest’s Front Man, as the winner of the secret survival contest in the show's first season, Gi-hun, rejoins the deadly game in an effort to stop it.
“The core and main conflict of season two revolves around Gi-hun’s efforts to uncover who is behind the game and his determination to put an end to it. At the same time, the Front Man stands in his way, aiming to stop Gi-hun and crush him,” director Hwang said.
Global success
The first season was released on Sept. 17, 2021, on Netflix and garnered major global popularity, becoming the first Korean show and non-English content to be nominated in 14 categories at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards. It won six awards at the ceremony, with director Hwang winning Best Director.
Due to its global success, perspectives on Korean content have changed around the world, according to the chief marketing officer at Netflix.
“As someone who is deeply connected to my Korean roots, it makes me so happy to see the world fall in love with stories made by talented Korean creators,” Marian Lee, Netflix’s chief marketing officer, said.
“The global love for this series has gone beyond the screen, piercing the culture in ways that few shows can match. I have seen fans all over the world wear green tracksuits inspired by the show and dressed up as pink guards for costume parties, and that fandom continues.”
After the massive success of the show's first season, the director said he felt immense pressure when deciding to embark on its second season. He also confessed that it remains "mysterious" to him how the show managed to resonate with so many people around the world.
Twist and turns
To win over the fans once again, the director said the series will be both familiar and fresh, offering unexpected twists and turns.
“During the show, there will be parts where it flows differently from what the viewers obviously expect, and some parts when viewers think the story is heading in a completely new direction. Elements from season one also make a nostalgic return,” he said.
“My goal was to create these unexpected moments that would continuously challenge viewers' expectations.”
A new rule, where contestants vote whether to continue the game or end it, is implemented in the second season, occurring in every round — unlike in season one. The new rule is one of the main distinctive features from the show's previous season, according to the director, saying it also reflects on Korea’s current political turbulence.
“There’s been a lot of talk about voting lately, not just in Korea but around the world, including during the recent U.S. presidential election,” Hwang said. “When looking at the voting [system in the series] and connecting it to the real world, I think the viewers will find many interesting parts to explore.”
New characters
The new series features some of the original cast members from season one, like Lee Jung-Jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, as well as new cast members, including Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri from project group IZ*ONE and Choi Seung-Hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P.
With a larger set of characters, the director put much thought and love into every one of them when bringing them to life.
“I considered how to make them relatable, lovable or even hate-worthy,” the director said. “I put a lot of thought into how to maximize the impact of each actor's performance within their allocated screen time.”
Actor Lee Byung-hun, who briefly appears at the end of the previous season as the game’s Front Man, will make a full appearance in the new season, saying, “In season two, the narrative of the Front Man will be revealed.”
Actor Yim, a well-known “Squid Game” fan and new face in the series, shared his experience while filming the show.
“When I first encountered the 'Red Light, Green Light' set and saw the Young-hee doll in person, I still vividly remember the overwhelming sense of awe and excitement I felt,” Yim said. “That feeling has stayed with me even to this day.”
Childhood games
The games are also some of the most anticipated parts in the show, with people trying to guess what games will appear in the second season. The director hinted at the games being based on his own experiences in the 1970s and 1980s as a child in Korea.
“As a person who grew up in Korea, the games I create are often based on the games I played as a kid,” director Hwang said. “If you watch this season, I’m sure it will bring back a lot of memories, but at the same time, you'll be surprised at how the familiar childhood games have also changed.”
Being released at such a turbulent time in Korea and around the world, the director hopes the upcoming show will bring hope and joy, and provide something to think about, saying, “Through ‘Squid Game,’ viewers have a chance to take a closer look at the world around us and the society we live in.”
“I wish our work can bring some meaning, comfort and support to people in Korea and around the world. So, please look forward to the new season and follow it until its release,” he added.
