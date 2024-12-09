Platforms, channels make award-winning shows available to watch for free
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 15:40
JTBC's "King the Land" (2023), SBS's documentary "Whales and I" (2023) and other winners of the government's broadcasting award will be available to watch for free on video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming platforms, the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said Monday.
Each channel and platform that produced the works that won at the 2024 Korea Communications Commission Broadcasting Awards will create a special section where the content will be offered to viewers for free. The sections launched on Monday and will run until Dec. 31.
The special sections feature a total of 10 programs, including JTBC's “King the Land," SBS's documentary series “Whales and I," EBS's "Population Planning – Ultra-Low Birth Rate," Mountain TV's "Forest, Edge of Mass Extinction," SBS's "Dilemma Game” and Wavve's "National Office of Investigation," all of which aired in 2023.
