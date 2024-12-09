 'Squid Game' director urges president to take responsibility for his actions
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Squid Game' director urges president to take responsibility for his actions

Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:40 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:49
″Squid Game″ director Hwang Dong-hyuk speaks during the upcoming series' press conference held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

″Squid Game″ director Hwang Dong-hyuk speaks during the upcoming series' press conference held in Jung District, central Seoul, on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

 
Director of "Squid Game" (2021-) Hwang Dong-hyuk urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to take responsibility for his "unbelievable" actions, whether that be through impeachment or voluntary resignation.
 
“When I saw the declaration, I couldn’t believe it,” director Hwang said during a press conference for the second season of “Squid Game” held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. “I stayed up all night watching the situation on TV.”  
 

Related Article

 
The director also mentioned the president’s impeachment vote held on Saturday, saying he watched it all live.  
 
“Whether through impeachment or voluntary resignation, I sincerely hope that [the president] takes responsibility as soon as possible so the people can return to having a year-end season that is happy, supportive and filled with blessings for one another,” the director said. 
 
He expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation, hoping it would be solved as quickly as possible for the sake of the people.  
 
“As a citizen and as an individual, I find it deeply upsetting and infuriating that because of such an absurd situation, the entire nation is unable to sleep, coming to the streets and spending the year's end in fear, anxiety and despair,” he said.  
 
Yoon declared emergency martial law to eradicate “antistate forces” last Tuesday night. After the declaration, 190 lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly to vote on a motion to lift it. The motion was passed unanimously by lawmakers. Six hours after Yoon’s declaration, the National Assembly approved the motion, ending martial law.
 
The president’s impeachment vote was held on Saturday, which was later dismissed in the National Assembly. A total of 195 ballots were cast, five short of the 200 needed to open counting. The secret ballot vote did not stand, as presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass.
 
The second season of “Squid Game” is set to be released on the streaming platform on Dec. 26.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
tags Netflix Squid Game martial law

More in Television

'Squid Game' director urges president to take responsibility for his actions

Stars and candles: Celebrities denounce Yoon over martial law order on social media

Broadcasters to bench regular programming for impeachment vote coverage

Reality show 'Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die' to kick off on Netflix this month

Gong Yoo's previous comments resurface online in aftermath of martial law declaration

Related Stories

'Squid Game' leads went through the acting mill

Squid sales soar following success of Netflix series

A YouTuber, a rapper, a shaman and more: Meet the 'Squid Game' season 2 characters

'Squid Game'

'Yet another thrill ride': 'Squid Game' season two set for December, final season in 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)