'Squid Game' director urges president to take responsibility for his actions
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:40 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 13:49
- KIM JI-YE
- [email protected]
Director of "Squid Game" (2021-) Hwang Dong-hyuk urged President Yoon Suk Yeol to take responsibility for his "unbelievable" actions, whether that be through impeachment or voluntary resignation.
“When I saw the declaration, I couldn’t believe it,” director Hwang said during a press conference for the second season of “Squid Game” held at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung District, central Seoul, on Monday. “I stayed up all night watching the situation on TV.”
The director also mentioned the president’s impeachment vote held on Saturday, saying he watched it all live.
“Whether through impeachment or voluntary resignation, I sincerely hope that [the president] takes responsibility as soon as possible so the people can return to having a year-end season that is happy, supportive and filled with blessings for one another,” the director said.
He expressed his dissatisfaction with the current situation, hoping it would be solved as quickly as possible for the sake of the people.
“As a citizen and as an individual, I find it deeply upsetting and infuriating that because of such an absurd situation, the entire nation is unable to sleep, coming to the streets and spending the year's end in fear, anxiety and despair,” he said.
Yoon declared emergency martial law to eradicate “antistate forces” last Tuesday night. After the declaration, 190 lawmakers gathered at the National Assembly to vote on a motion to lift it. The motion was passed unanimously by lawmakers. Six hours after Yoon’s declaration, the National Assembly approved the motion, ending martial law.
The president’s impeachment vote was held on Saturday, which was later dismissed in the National Assembly. A total of 195 ballots were cast, five short of the 200 needed to open counting. The secret ballot vote did not stand, as presidential impeachment requires two-thirds of all lawmakers, or 200 out of 300, to pass.
The second season of “Squid Game” is set to be released on the streaming platform on Dec. 26.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
