'Squid Game' takes over DDP for one-day pop-up ahead of premiere event

A pop-up celebrating the second season of “Squid Game” has opened at Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP) in central Seoul, offering fans an immersive experience of the show’s universe and sets.
The pop-up will be held only on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., right before the second season’s premiere event that begins at 7 p.m.
Visitors can play actual games from the series, like ddakji chigi (throwing folded paper), as well as the Squid Game mobile game, where users can step into the role of a participant in the show's deadly challenges.
After receiving a map of the event, which visitors can use to get stamps after finishing each activity, a “Pink Museum,” where actual pink guards stand, welcomes guests.
At the end of the “Subway Zone” stands a "recruiter," or so-called ddakji man, waiting for visitors to play ddakji chigi. When visitors win the game by turning over the opponent’s ddakji, they get to use a vending machine, which is filled with goods themed after the show.
In the main venue, dubbed the “Fan Activation Zone,” numerous activities await guests.
A scaled-down version of the dormitory that appears in the series lies ahead, with items in collaboration with the show on display, including the famous tracksuit, sneakers and Crocs.
There is a quiz also set for people to solve. After completing the quiz correctly, guests will have an opportunity to play a claw machine game in the venue, which is also filled with “Squid Game” merchandise.
In the deepest part of the venue is a mobile game booth, where visitors can become participants in the deadly game in a virtual world, along with a photo booth.
An escape room booth is also in the venue, where participants can find quiz questions and get to win official “Squid Game” merchandise after solving them.
A small supermarket has also been built with food, snacks and drinks in collaboration with the series. Visitors can exchange two products of their choice in the supermarket with stamps from the “Fan Activation Zone.”
The hit series will return with its second season on Dec. 26. It is directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who also directed season one, and features actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun, who appeared in season one.
New faces are set to appear, like actors Yim Si-wan, Jo Yu-ri from project group IZ*ONE, and Choi Seung-hyun, also known as former Big Bang member T.O.P.
