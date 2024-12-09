Foreign minister discusses strengthening U.S.-Korea alliance with top U.S. official

Pentagon officials highlight 'good communications' with Korea in martial law aftermath

Korea to implement new regulations for tomato exports to Japan amid infection woes

Despite political turmoil, Korea launches chairmanship of APEC 2025

Foreign Ministry in damage control as diplomatic ties shaken by political turmoil

Related Stories

Foreign Ministry mulls merger of separate desks for China and Japan

Too early to pop the champagne

Too early to pop the champagne (KOR)

Park tries to assuage Wang on chips in Qingdao

Korea, China's top envoys may be getting together