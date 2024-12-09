Foreign Ministry in damage control as diplomatic ties shaken by political turmoil
Published: 09 Dec. 2024, 17:01 Updated: 09 Dec. 2024, 18:13
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Korea’s Foreign Ministry is scrambling to mitigate the diplomatic repercussions of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s short-lived martial law declaration, aiming to reassure international partners of stability despite ongoing political turmoil.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning individual meetings with ambassadors from key nations, including Japan and China, according to sources familiar with the situation on Monday, to address concerns over the recent domestic political situation.
As a result, the Foreign Ministry said its First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun met with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima on Monday afternoon to "discuss recent domestic developments" and "emphasize the determination to overcome current challenges."
The two officials also discussed ways to strengthen Korea-Japan relations and enhance trilateral cooperation with the United States, the ministry added.
Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul held two meetings with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Philip Goldberg last Thursday and Sunday. He also had a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.
Speaking at a senior staff meeting on Monday, Cho stressed the importance of precision in handling diplomacy during times of crisis.
“It is precisely in such moments that we need to renew our resolve to make extra sure that our diplomacy leaves no room for error, even as we are deeply troubled by the recent events that have unfolded,” he said, according to the ministry.
Cho underscored the necessity of maintaining a strong alliance with the United States.
“First and foremost, we must communicate closely with the United States to ensure that the [Korea and] U.S. alliance advances in an unswerving and robust manner," Cho said. "All necessary measures must be taken to ensure smooth communication with the incoming U.S. administration as well, while making preparations to address policy priorities and coordinate bilaterally with the new administration as it prepares to take office. "
In addition, Cho reaffirmed the importance of trilateral cooperation with the United States and Japan in addressing North Korea’s nuclear threat.
"We will also maintain necessary communication bilaterally with Japan, China and other key countries,” he added.
Cho attended both emergency Cabinet meetings — one to deliberate on the martial law declaration on Tuesday night and the other to revoke it six hours later. During the initial meeting, Cho reportedly voiced opposition to the martial law, citing its potential harm to Korea’s diplomatic credibility.
“I would like to express my profound sense of responsibility, as minister of foreign affairs and member of the Cabinet, for the situation that has transpired, as well as my sincere apologies — not only to all of you at headquarters and in our overseas missions, but also to our retired colleagues and, most importantly, to the people of our nation,” Cho said.
Update, Dec. 9: Story was updated to include information from First Vice Minister Kim Hong-kyun's meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Korea Koichi Mizushima on Monday afternoon.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)